Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month Campaign Encourages Families to Address Cognitive Concerns





for National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month In November of this year, the Alzheimer’s Association emphasized the importance of actively engaging in conversation when a family member notices a change in cognition of a loved one. Currently, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, but less than half have been officially diagnosed. To motivate families to discuss such concerns immediately, the Alzheimer’s Association has launched a new national communications campaign in collaboration with the Ad Council. “Hope together“Early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias increases the likelihood of benefiting from treatment, prepares for future symptoms, and builds support that may be needed. However, it’s not easy to pick up a topic. New Alzheimer’s Association-Less than half (44%) of Americans polled in an advertising council survey say they’ll talk to their loved ones about seeing a doctor as soon as they notice signs of cognitive decline. .. Instead, they say they are more likely to check in to other relatives (56%) and investigate online (50%) when observing annoying signs. Overcome resistance to tackling difficult topics Michael Carson, Chief Marketing Officer of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, said: “But having these important conversations and seeing a doctor together can help facilitate early detection and diagnosis and provide significant benefits to individuals and families. It is important to get a medical evaluation because the form is treatable. “ However, polls have revealed that most Americans actually want their loved ones to take action.4 or more (83%) out of 5 people surveyed I want Families who share concerns when signs appear. Monica Moreno, Senior Director of Care and Support Alzheimer’s disease The association states that recognizing these signs can be a challenge in itself. “Many of the general public will find that forgetfulness and memory loss are normal parts of aging,” Moreno said. “The changes that occur as we grow older are normal, but there are certainly signs of warning that something more serious is happening.” Alzheimer’s Association List of early signs and symptoms Of Alzheimer’s disease, which involves difficulty in completing familiar tasks, challenges in planning or solving problems, or often repeating things. NS Hopeful Together Campaign It also has tools and resources to help families recognize signs of early warning of Alzheimer’s disease, tips for facilitating cognitive conversations, benefits of early detection and diagnosis, and a discussion guide for use with doctors and healthcare providers. , And other disease-related information is also provided. The Alzheimer’s Association has a worksheet — “10 Steps to Address Memory Concerns“— That may also help. Moreno said that in some cases, early visits by doctors caused confusion and disorientation, a response to medication, or perhaps Urinary tract infection.. “It may not be a cognitive issue,” she said. “Therefore, it is important to have a thorough examination from your doctor so that you can receive proper diagnosis and treatment.” Supporting caregivers this month as well Since November is also National Family Caregivers Month, the Alzheimer’s Association has reported Alzheimer’s disease to all Americans. Dementia caregiver.. Organizations share these points that indicate the scope of care. Currently, more than 11 million people in the United States provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Almost half (48%) of all caregivers who support the elderly provide support for people with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia.

In 2020, these caregivers provided 15.3 hours of unpaid care, worth about $ 257 billion.

The need for these caregivers is expected to increase as the number of people over the age of 65 with Alzheimer’s disease is projected to reach approximately 13 million by 2050. Moreno states that as Alzheimer’s disease progresses within a patient, the caregiver becomes solely responsible for almost every aspect of the patient’s life, including bathing, changing clothes, and eating. “We want caregivers to be aware that they are aware of what they are doing,” Moreno said. “We also want to make sure they are taken care of. Resources and services they have access to.. “

