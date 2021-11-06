COVID-19: Weekly mortality rates increased from summer to BC and are now higher than in Ontario, Quebec

The total mortality rate from a pandemic in British Columbia is 43 per 100,000, 67 in Ontario and 134 in Quebec. Information from German data firm Statista posted online shows that British Columbia has a much lower total mortality rate than countries such as the United States. United Kingdom, Germany, Italy. Photo by JONATHAN HAYWARD / Canadian news agency

Article content Mortality from COVID-19 has risen in British Columbia since August, higher than the other two most populous states with declining mortality, Ontario and Quebec.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content However, according to experts, it is difficult to pinpoint the reason without examining the data in more detail. According to information compiled by Health Canada, British Columbia has a mortality rate of 1.8 per 100,000 population over the last 14 days as of November 5, and appears to be beginning to decline slightly. This is higher than the rates of Ontario (0.4) and Quebec (0.5), but lower than the rates of Alberta (2.6) and Saskatchewan (4.3), all in a visible downward trend. The 14-day mortality peaks and valleys vary from state to state. For example, in BC, during the first six months of the pandemic, the incidence was lower than in Ontario and Quebec, rising in the winter of 2020-21, dropping to near zero this summer and then again. It soared.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In Ontario, mortality rose sharply in the first few months of the pandemic, declining in the summer, rising again in the winter and spring of 2021, and then declining again. Health Canada data also show that British Columbia has a much lower total COVID-19 mortality rate (over the entire pandemic period) than other populous states. The total mortality rate from a pandemic in British Columbia is 43 per 100,000, 67 in Ontario and 134 in Quebec. Information from German data firm Statista posted online shows that British Columbia has a much lower total mortality rate than countries such as the United States. United Kingdom, Germany, Italy. British Columbia reported 549 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 4,483 active cases. Of the active cases, 441 are hospitalized, of whom 129 are seriously ill in the intensive care unit. COVID-19 claims to have killed one person in the Northern Health region during the last 24 hours of reporting.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Epidemiologist Sarah Otto of the University of BC said that while more thorough investigation of the data is needed, perhaps the first detected Delta variant in India to be inherited as the major viral strain, as well as the decline in vaccine protection. He said he was playing a role. Especially among the elderly who were first vaccinated. Recent information produced by the British Columbia Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also points to a seasonal increase in COVID-19 deaths in the fall, as in the case of influenza. Otto, a zoologist who specializes in mathematical modeling, said. She said it emphasized the need for a third booster shot, especially for the elderly and people with immunodeficiency. “It will take some time for these boosters to take root,” Otto said.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Earlier this week, state health officials said last month that public health provided boost immunity to 93 percent of long-term care residents. The daily number of cases began to increase at the end of July BC and has been declining but remains high. British Columbia has lifted the obligation to wear masks in public, but has reintroduced restrictions after the number of cases began to increase. The state has also introduced regional COVID-19 restrictions in the inland and northern regions, such as rally sizes and pubs and bars, where per capita hospitalizations and deaths are increasing faster than in the Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley regions. .. .. Caroline Colijn, an epidemiologist at Simon Fraser University, said the rise in mortality points to the importance of ongoing control measures, such as virus tracking and the use of tools such as booster shots for the elderly.

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “And the problem is that 90% of the vaccinated population still has more than 400,000 unvaccinated people,” said Canada 150 in SFU Evolution, Infection and Public Health Mathematics. Research Chairman Colijn said. Approximately half of the 170 deaths from COVID-19 in October were wholly or partially vaccinated, according to information released this week by the British Columbia Department of Health. The majority of those people were over 60 and most were over 80. Among the half of the unvaccinated deaths, the distribution of deaths over the age of 50 was more uniform. According to information from the BC Center for Disease Control, 328 COVID-19s died between August 1st and October 23rd. Of these, 108 occurred in long-term care facilities. [email protected] twitter.com/gordon_hoekstra

Share this article on social networks

advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.