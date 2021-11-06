Infants are vaccinated. CPS plans to turn off November 12th to get them to take shots | Local News

Children aged 5 to 11 can be vaccinated against COVID-19 and are vaccinated. This will change the game again in the worst pandemic process of more than a century.

The Chicago Public Schools will be closed on Friday, November 12, for students to be vaccinated, and city officials will be off work for two hours to take shots. Beyond the usual clinics and pharmacies where immunization is offered, several additional locations are offering shots locally in the coming days:

Comer Children’s Hospital, 5721 S. Maryland Ave. Hosts Vaccine Clinics Tuesday 5 pm-6:45pm, Saturday 8 am-4pm, Sunday 9 am-1pm .. COVID-19 vaccine for 12 years and older. For reservations, please call 773-834-8221.

The CPS vaccination van is Kenwood Academy, 5015S from 10am to noon on November 12th. Located on Blackstone Avenue. Registration is online..

CPS students and their families can also be vaccinated in school-based clinics. On the South Side, Chicago Vocational Career Academy, Tuesday 9 am-1pm, 2100 E. 87th St., Richards High School, 5009 S. Laflin St., Friday 9 am-1pm. Registration is online..

For more information, please visit the following URL: cps.edu/vaccinations.. You do not need a government-issued ID or health insurance to be vaccinated.

The Chicago Public Health Service is hosting a family vaccination clinic, including boosters, in January at City College for Chicago citizens aged 5 and over, including:

Kennedy-King University, 6300 S. Halsted St., Saturday, November 20, and Saturday, December 11,

Olive Harvey University, 10001 S. Woodlawn Avenue, Sunday, November 21st, and Sunday, December 12th.

Registration is online..

“Like other pediatric vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine was thoroughly tested before it was recommended,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a press conference at Comer on Friday, November 5. “Clinical trials in thousands of children over the age of 5 have shown that the Pfizer COVID vaccine is safe and effective, with millions of adolescents in the United States having the most intensive safety surveillance in US history. I am vaccinated under. “

Although COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are lower in children than in adults, Children can still get sick from the coronavirus and they can still spread the disease.. The epidemic of delta mutants has infected far more children with the coronavirus in the last few months. The long-term effects of COVID-19 on children can be serious.

“In addition to all the effort, science and research devoted to testing vaccines, I would like to emphasize that we are administering these vaccines under the strongest safety surveillance efforts in US history,” Alison said. Dr. H. Bartlett said. , UChicago Medicine Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist. “Both existing and new systems have been developed to track vaccines.

“The most important part of the vaccine trial in these infants was to find the right dose to maximize the immune response and minimize side effects,” she said. Researchers believed that one-third the dose in people over the age of 12 was adequate for the infant’s immune system to produce an antibody response to combat infection.

Infants have the same side effects as older people with the vaccine, such as pain at the site of infection, malaise, and muscle aches, but generally less.

“We all have to make a decision on whether to vaccinate our children,” Bartlett said. “Whichever you choose, there are risks and benefits to making that decision.”

She raised the issue Vaccines and myocarditis, Or myocardial inflammation. This is one in 10,000 to 20,000 cases and is primarily vaccinated against young men aged 16 to 24 years. According to Bartlett, COVID-19 and pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, also known as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), are much more likely to cause myocarditis than vaccines, and the myocarditis they cause It’s much more serious.

This vaccine allows CPS students exposed to an infected person to stay in school unless they have symptoms on their own. Studies have consistently shown that vaccinated people are significantly less likely to spread COVID-19 than unvaccinated people.

“We have to start protecting our children,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. “We know that holidays are coming. We have historically seen how incidents occur shortly after a holiday and are still quarantining children today. We are still children. We are quarantining. We are shortening the quarantine period (14 to 10 days), but every time we see a child isolated, it is difficult for our family and for our teachers. I know it’s difficult. “

In the week before Vaccine Awareness Day, Martinez said CPS would work with CDPH and district medical staff to inform families of vaccine providers available on November 12, with him and the mayor as an example. Said to show. Ask your employer to give their workers time to take their shots.

“It will be a complete, city-wide effort,” he said. “I will also work with the Park District and libraries and other providers to help families in need of childcare, but I want them to know. This is for the rest of the school year. It’s an investment. “

He added that CPS has no plans to cancel the class in which people will be vaccinated for the second time on Friday, December 3, three weeks after Vaccination Awareness Day. Dr. Allison Arwadi, Commissioner of the Public Health Service, pointed out the planned weekend vaccination clinic at Municipal University as an opportunity to receive a second vaccination.

For comment, Principal Charlie Bright of Bret Hart Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St., said the school would electronically contact family members about Friday’s vaccination dates, along with much information in the weekly newsletter. He also said he would have many opportunities to answer questions one-on-one with his parents when he was dismissed.

He says he is receiving more calls from his parents about where his children can be vaccinated, especially as the holidays approach, and parents of older children aged 10 and 11 who are close to 12 years old. Old cutoffs are more ready to vaccinate children than younger ones.

In any case, Bright wants many of Bret Hart’s students to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Nevertheless, he said the school would take the same precautions as usual.

Bartlett — Who Appeared in Herald on March 16, 2020, Alongside Dr. Emily Landon, the University of Chicago Medical Center warned that it would fail as a hospital without immediate social distance on the part of everyone — in an interview after a press conference on Friday, since then I He said it was amazing how far they came. It is balanced with the vast number of people who do not take advantage of it, both in terms of the complete life-saving benefits of the vaccine against the vast number of people around the world.

“There are still serious cases and deaths that can be prevented if people are vaccinated,” she said. “The overwhelming majority of cases, especially those who eventually enter the hospital and die, are found in unvaccinated people, and will continue to do so.”

The 94 Americans aged 5 to 11 who died of COVID-19 are 94 more than any pediatrician would be happy to accept. COVID-19 is currently a vaccine-preventable disease, and she pointed out the educational benefits of the vaccine. This is because they can stay in school directly, both because they do not get sick and because they can be managed differently when exposed. COVID-19 person.

“These kids want to get back to normal,” she said.

She vaccinated her son William Hannan, 9, on Friday. It was a strange experience that Chicago media members and the mayor were enthusiastic about watching. He played a video game during the post-vaccination surveillance period. Neither of his parents felt so sick after the vaccination, and he wasn’t too worried.

“I feel very good when I come back to do things I couldn’t do for a long time, such as going out and actually sleeping and playing with my friends,” he said. “I hope there will be someday soon.”

He has twin brothers who have just started the vaccination series at the age of twelve. Bartlett said they were lucky to be there, but her sons were all fed up with each other. As a research pediatrician focused on infectious diseases, she was cautious during the pandemic.

“We had our first masked playdate in the last couple of weeks,” she said. “I’m really excited because he and his friends have this additional layer of protection so he can go back and start playing more normal.”

In Chicago, cases are increasing as the cold climate begins, but neighborhood data in central South Side have not yet revealed that increase. On Friday, Arwady reiterated that vaccination is of utmost importance to anyone of age-qualified age. Increasing cases is expected to be very difficult for unvaccinated families and social networks.

She said that children aged 5 to 11 years who received the first dose at Thanksgiving provide some protection against COVID-19. This is important when all people, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated, get together and take it. Remove the mask and eat.

Covering North Kenwood and Auckland 6 In 0653, 19 of the 1,676 tests conducted between October 24 and 30 were COVID-19 positive, 1.5% positive from 23 last week. And no one died. one week before. The number of tests performed increased by 5%.

Covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood, and northern Washington Park in 20061, 20 of the 2,302 tests tested positive with a positive rate of 18 to 1%, and one died a week ago. It was. The number of tests increased by 8%.

Covering Southern Hyde Park, Southern Washington Park, and Wood Lawn In 2006, 46 out of 3,250 tests tested positive from 45 (1.7% positive), and no one died as in the previous week. did not do it.The number of tests increased by 4%

On the South Shore 60649, 31 of the 2,684 tests were positive, 23 to 1.7% positive, and no one died, as it did last week. The number of tests performed increased by 6%.

In Hyde Park, 74.5% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.3% from the previous week.

In Kenwood, 63.6% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.4%.

At Woodloan, 46.8% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.5%.

In Washington Park, 43.2% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.7%.

In Auckland, 54.5% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.5%.

On the South Shore, 48.7% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.5%.

In Douglas, 54.7% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.7%.

In Chicago, 69.7% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated.

The city’s website for COVID-19 inspection information chi.gov/covidtesting..The city’s website for vaccine information chicago.gov/covidvax..Federal Vaccine Information Website Vaccine.gov.. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle vaccine questions.

From Monday, November 15th, children ages 5 to 11 will also be vaccinated through the Protect Chicago at Home program. Up to 10 people can be vaccinated at home by appointment. Business hours are from 8 am to 6:30 pm on weekdays. Anyone who has been vaccinated (both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive a $ 100 Visa gift card. It can be used wherever Visa is accepted.For more information, see 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome..

Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) offers vaccines on a reservation and carry-on basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online. katsarospharmacy.com..

Howard Brown Health Offers Pfizer vaccine at Hyde Park Clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., signing up for 773-388-1600. University of Chicago Everyone is vaccinated regardless of the patient’s condition. The schedule number is 1-888-824-0200.

Cook County Government offers vaccine applications at Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov..