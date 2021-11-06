Booster reservations start one month early

The government and the NHS will update the booster booking system to allow people to book jabs a month in advance, making vaccine availability easier and more convenient.

Changes to the system mean that boosters can be pre-booked before anyone qualifies.

The booster program continues at a pace where over 9.3 million supplemental jabs have already been administered

Immunity to COVID-19 decreases over time, especially in the elderly and at-risk groups

The government and the NHS have changed the booster booking system to make it easier for people to get jabs.

From Monday, November 8th Nationwide reservation system Someone will be able to pre-book booster reservations one month before they qualify.

All people over the age of 50 and those at highest risk of COVID-19 should be boosted 6 months after the second dose. Currently, someone can only book for 6 months.

From Monday, you will be able to book in 5 months. This means that someone can pre-book a jab on the day they reach the six-month milestone, rather than waiting for a convenient appointment for days or weeks.

Over 9.3 million people have already been vaccinated with top-up vaccines, ensuring that the significant protection secured from the first two doses is maintained during the winter. This change in the booking system will further speed up booster deployment, increase jabs on your arms and protect your loved ones.

People can also call 119 to book or get vaccinated at hundreds of walk insights nationwide six months after the second vaccination without a reservation. Qualified people can use the NHS Online Walk-in Finder to find the most useful sites.

Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said:

The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family before the harsh winter, and this change to the booking system makes it as easy as possible for people to book booster jabs. increase. This will accelerate booster programs, allow the NHS to vaccinate people as soon as possible, and know that immunity weakens over time, allowing more people to maintain protection against COVID-19. It will be like. Don’t delay – come to the jab to keep the virus away.

Cold climates have traditionally led to increased viral infections, which will be challenging for the NHS.

Vaccines provide a high level of protection, but especially in the elderly and at-risk groups, immunity weakens over time, so vulnerable people get the COVID-19 booster vaccine to enhance their protection. It is important to protect yourself in the winter. ..

According to the latest evidence from SAGE, the defense against symptomatic disease is 90% from 65% for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine up to 3 months and 45% for 6 months after the second dose. Drops from to 65%. Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. Hospitalization protection is reduced from 95% to 75% for Oxford / AstraZeneca and 99% to 90% for Pfizer / BioNTech.

Vaccines remain highly effective against serious illness, but small changes can make a big difference in hospitalization. For example, changing protection against hospitalization from 95% to 90% doubles the hospitalization of vaccinated people.

The booster program is designed to supplement this debilitating immunity. Pfizer’s early results show that booster immunization according to the same vaccine primary schedule restores up to 95.6% protection against symptomatic infections.

Maggie Throup, Vaccine Minister, said:

The COVID-19 Booster Program has made great strides-thanks to the NHS and everyone who has made significant progress to ensure significant protection before the winter. We recommend that all boosters and anyone eligible for the flu vaccine book your jab as soon as possible to keep yourself and your loved ones safe for the next few months.

Last week, the clinical guidance was updated so that the COVID-19 booster is given to the highest risk people slightly earlier. This includes residents of long-term care facilities who may have been vaccinated at different times to be vaccinated in the same session, as long as five months have passed since the second vaccination. increase. It can also help other vulnerable groups, such as patients trapped in their homes, so they can be vaccinated with influenza and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

Vaccines are highly reliable, and according to National Bureau of Statistics data, almost all (94%) aged 50-69 are more likely to get a COVID-19 booster if provided, and more. Has risen to 98%. 70.

Stephen Powis, NHS’s Director of National Health Care, said:

Thanks to the hard work of the NHS staff, well over 7 million people in the UK have already been saved as NHS moved at the pace of jabbing their arms within 48 hours of receiving the latest advice from the JCVI. I am receiving a booster vaccine. This winter will definitely be different, but the most important thing you can do is get both the Covid booster and the flu jab in advance as soon as possible-now adding the convenience of pre-booking-yourself. It will be easier to protect and loved ones.

Influenza is another winter virus that can be serious. To give people the best protection during the winter, those who qualify for the free flu vaccine should go ahead and book at their GP or local pharmacy, or provide from their employer or other health care provider. You need to receive it when it is done.

The first and second COVID-19 vaccine offerings are available to anyone who is qualified. Vaccines are free and available from thousands of vaccine centers, general practitioners and pharmacies. Approximately 98% of people live within 10 miles of the UK vaccination center, and vaccinations are given in places such as mosques, community centers and soccer stadiums.

Compared to April of this year, there are currently more than 500 additional vaccination sites, with 1,697 vaccination centers in operation in April 2021 and more than 2,200 vaccination centers currently in operation.

Vaccines are also available to people aged 12 to 15 years to provide the best possible prevention at schools and over 200 vaccine centers this winter.

The government has launched a national advertising campaign to encourage boosters and those eligible for influenza vaccination to protect themselves and their loved ones and reduce pressure on the NHS. This includes outdoor billboards, broadcasts, community radio and television.