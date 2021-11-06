Maine reports 698 new cases of COVID-19, three new deaths on Saturday





Main health officials reported 698 new COVID-19 outbreaks on Saturday, killing three more. For most of last month, the average daily number of cases for 7 days remained at around 500 cases. On the other hand, nationwide, the number of cases decreased steadily in September and October, and leveled off last week. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine show that there have been 107 or 772 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic, with 1,207 dead from the virus. Hospitalization was not renewed on Saturday morning, but as of Friday, there were 223 COVID-19-infected patients in Maine hospitals, 78 of whom were on critical care and 38 on ventilator. bottom. The number of people hospitalized in Maine remains at a sustained high level, despite a nationwide decline in hospitalizations. The majority of people in Maine hospitals are not vaccinated. The Maine healthcare system has postponed certain surgical procedures because COVID-19 patients are straining their abilities. Nursing home staff shortages are also putting pressure on hospitals, as patients are forced to stay longer while waiting for beds in long-term care facilities. Immunization has increased in pace in recent weeks, with elementary school children starting to fire last week. The school clinic will begin vaccination of students this week. According to the Bloomberg News Vaccine Tracker, Maine has a vaccination rate of about 71%, the fourth highest in the country after Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Overall, Maine has made 945,975 final doses of the vaccine, accounting for 70.37 percent of all residents. In addition to the final dose, Maine administered an additional immunodose of 115,409. According to data updated every Friday by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a much higher proportion of unvaccinated people are infected with COVID-19, since vaccination became widely available this spring. , COVID-19 accounts for 86% of all cases. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, Maine showed the 18th highest COVID-19 cases nationwide on Friday, with a 7-day moving average of 35 cases per 100,000 population. The national average is 22 per 100,000. In New Hampshire and Vermont, infection rates are also well above the national average. Dr. Nirav Shah, main CDC director, has been working for the past few weeks Non-uniform vaccination rate In some parts of Maine, it has contributed to leaving pockets for unvaccinated people to spread the disease. He also said that the previous low number of cases in the state was one of the reasons why the surge in delta variants continued in Maine and subsided in other parts of the country. The much more contagious delta variant has burned out the unvaccinated population, he said, and the low number of cases in Maine in most of the pandemics means that the delta variant is vaccinated when it hits. This means that the unvaccinated population had little innate immunity to COVID-19. This story will be updated. ” Previous The body of a missing Westbrook man found near the Presumpscot River

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/11/06/maine-reports-698-new-cases-of-covid-19-3-new-deaths-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos