Child Mercy Starts Vaccine Clinic For 5-11 Years





Overland Park, Kansas — Starting Saturday, November 6, Children’s Mercy Hospital will provide Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11. Adults from 12 to 17 years old and up to 22 years old. Vaccination is by appointment only. Saturday’s Vaccine Clinic is fully booked.Parents can book children’s spots at future clinics Visit the Children’s Mercy website.. “For each additional age group to be vaccinated, we protect that age group,” explained Dr. Angela Myers, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Children’s Mercy Hospital. “We also protect the people around us in the family unit and in the family bubble. Vaccination of young children from other illnesses such as the flu can prevent grandma and grandpa’s illness. We know. “ At a press conference on Tuesday, pediatricians advised parents to enroll in the vaccine, saying they believed in the federal review process and had no evidence of long-term side effects from the vaccine. Myers pointed out that children are at higher risk of developing myocarditis from COVID-19 than vaccines. Doctors sent this message to parents who wanted to do more research before their children were vaccinated. “The biggest thing is to put factual information in front of them. With all the false information floating throughout this pandemic, it can be very difficult to find. I’m yours Pediatrician, I believe your family doctor is the best source of that information, “explained Dr. Jennifer Watts, a pediatric emergency doctor at the Children’s Mercy Hospital. She advised her parents to vaccinate with her child’s pediatrician first, rather than at a mass vaccination clinic or retail pharmacy. NS CDC Approves Pfizer Vaccine For children 5-11 years old on Tuesday. According to pharmaceutical companies, clinical trials have shown that the vaccine is 90% effective in preventing the symptoms of COVID-19.

