The study measures discrimination in models that predict heart failure in CKD patients

The issuer: sauce: Zelnick LR, et al. Paper TH-OR42. Place of presentation: ASN Kidney Week; November 4-7, 2021 (virtual conference). Disclosure: Zelnick reports that he has been edited by CJASN, consulted by the Veterans Medical Research Foundation, and supported by the National Institute of Diabetes, Gastroenterology and Kidney Disease.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Compared to other models, N-terminal procerebral sodium diuretic peptide is a low-load approach that provides the most “moderate discrimination” while predicting heart failure in patients with chronic kidney disease, according to ASN Kidney Week data. is showing. “Patients with CKD are about three times more likely to have heart failure [HF] This is due to the increased burden of traditional risk factors and CKD-specific factors that may contribute to heart failure compared to patients without CKD. ” Leila R. Zelnick, PhD, Said from the University of Washington. “We evaluated the prognostic values ​​of cardiac biomarkers and echocardiographic variables for HF prediction compared to the clinical equations published in the Chronic Renal Failure Cohort. [CRIC].. “ Using Cox regression analysis, Zelnick et al. Compared the identification of the atherosclerosis risk (ARIC) HF predictive formula in an 11-variable community with cardiac biomarkers and echo measurements to the 10-year risk of HF hospitalization. Was estimated. The study included 2,146 participants (mean age 59 years, 53% male, 43% black) from CRIC with complete clinical, cardiac biomarkers, and echo data without prior HF. I did. “For each model, we evaluated the discriminative ability through the 10-fold cross-validated Harrell C-index and evaluated the model calibration with both graphs and Grønnesby and Borgan tests,” Zelnick said. “We evaluated discrimination with an internally valid, 10x cross-validated C-index.” Within 6.7 years of follow-up, 268 participants experienced HF hospitalization. The C index of the ARICHF model using clinical variables was 0.68. Similarly, sensitive troponin alone (C-index, 0.69) and left ventricular mass and left ventricular ejection fraction (C-index, 0.71) were comparable to the ARIC model. However, N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) alone had better discriminating power (C-index, 0.72; NS = .04). “The ARIC heart failure prediction model for 10-year risk of heart failure had moderate discrimination and inadequate calibration in this patient population. Combining NT-proBNP and sensitive troponin T, a moderate 0.73 score. This was similar only to the mass of the left ventricle and the ejection rate of the left ventricle, “said Zelnick. “Adding clinical variables further improves performance, and models that utilize these commonly measured cardiac biomarkers are low for predicting CKD heart failure until a CKD-specific heart failure prediction model is developed. May provide a burden approach. “

