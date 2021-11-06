Tallahassee — Higher education campuses and hospitals in Tallahassee are home to many students and other people suffering from the flu.

Experts have warned many of them about the severe flu season for several months, a result of their return to normal and the mitigation of safety measures taken during the highest numbers of COVID-19. Say there is.

At Florida State University, the school’s health center is full of sick students.

“The number of cases is skyrocketing and our college health center is overwhelmed by the care of sick students,” said an internal email from FSU Provost Sally McCulley to the faculty: .. Democratic Party..

This email asks the professor not to send students to the health center due to medical excuses for absenteeism or delays in work. This is the first requirement introduced for COVID-19. FSU professors who want to remain anonymous Democratic Party On Wednesday he said, “Today, 40 percent of one class is missing.”

Amy Magnason, director of health services at FSU, said there are more than 20 new cases per day, the number of which is steadily increasing, but likely to be much less than the actual total. ..

Meanwhile, FAMU reported 102 influenza-positive cases from the university community site on Wednesday alone, according to FAMU Health Services Director Tanya Tatum.

“There are many cases of influenza,” said Tatum. “I am worried.”

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare began treating 50-60 people per day on Monday, in addition to the usual doses in emergency hospitals, said Dr. Sam Ashew, an emergency physician working directly with flu patients. rice field.

Various emergency medical centers in hospitals have moved from treating about 100-120 patients per day to treating about 140-150 patients per day.

According to Ashoo, these increases are directly related to influenza infection in adolescents.

“Currently it’s pretty tough,” he said. “In the past few days, we have seen a large number of people with the flu in their late teens and early twenties.”

Dr. Nectar Aintablian, a TMH pediatric infectious disease expert, has urged people to get the flu vaccine to protect people, especially in the high-risk category, from the disease. She added that anyone with flu-like symptoms such as coughing, high fever, runny nose, and malaise should stay home and be isolated.

“Last year I was so careful to wear a mask and go out, so I’m worried that (flu) will return to revenge this year because of the low numbers,” she said.

“Don’t wait to get a flu shot.”

The Capital Regional Medical Center is also experiencing an increase in influenza cases, said Rachel Styles, a spokesperson who did not provide statistics.

Alan Cox, deputy director of Leon County School, said the area is expected to see more flu cases, but not yet as of Friday morning.

This recent flu surge occurs only three years after Tallahassee hospitals, along with other parts of the country, struggle to catch up with the worst flu season in ten years.

This year, the flu seems to have already returned to revenge, affecting athletes while it could spread to classrooms and dorms.

Some athletes throughout Florida State University’s athletics program are working on flu-like symptoms.

Maya Anderson, a freshman at FSU, noticed a cough on Monday and had a fever and vomiting of 102.4 by the next day. She went to Patients First, a clinic on Lake Ella, and was able to get in and out within an hour.

“There are some sick people on my floor,” she said of the Magnolia Hall dormitory. “Most of my friends are ill.”

The next day, Anderson checked the website of the same clinic where she sought care and encountered a waiting time of 655 minutes (nearly 11 hours).

Reporters called the university’s medical service line on Thursday morning about waiting times for appointments and found that it was “up to capacity” for the day.

For those looking for a flu shot, the university recently launched a mobile vaccine unit called Flu-ber to meet students anywhere on campus.

Health Services Twitter and Instagram regularly post updates on Flu-Ber locations.

“It’s important for everyone to be vaccinated against the flu, but anyone with a particular underlying health condition,” said Magnason.

“As for prevention, I think you can prevent the spread of influenza and, of course, COVID by covering your face or at least covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.”

The surge in influenza infections at FAMU, according to Tatum, leads to a comprehensive problem at the university last year: vaccine hesitation.

The school has secured $ 1 million in prize money to encourage students to be vaccinated. However, Tatum says most of the money has not been distributed because students do not want to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine or the flu.

“The population on our campus isn’t great at all when it comes to getting shots,” Tatam said. “I couldn’t get the flu vaccine 150 times last year, but I haven’t been vaccinated 100 times this year. Many people say,” I’ve never had the flu, I haven’t been vaccinated … “.

“I have a real dislike of being immunized.”

There are many places where Tarahasse people can get free flu shots. For example, CVS and Walgreens, the country’s largest retail pharmacy that offers co-administration of COVID-19 and the flu vaccine.

Supermarket chains Publix, Walmart, and Winn Dixie also give flu vaccines in addition to walk-in clinics and family doctors.

“You can get the flu shot at the same time as the COVID vaccine for free,” said Aintablian. “Don’t postpone. Protect yourself and others.”

-Christopher Kang and Dejania Oliver, Democratic Party of Tallahassee