Where Marylander can vaccinate children with COVID-19 – CBS Baltimore

Baltimore (WJZ) — After the CDC approved Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the Baltimore region jurisdiction announced a clinic to administer shots to children aged 5 to 11 years.

The list of clinics in the area is as follows:

read more: Maryland COVID-19: Over 700 New Cases and 9 Deaths Reported Saturday

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Public School will provide pediatric vaccines at 24 primary schools starting November 8th. Parents can register their reservation at. aacps.org/covidvaccines..

Monday, November 8, 2021 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm

Jacobsville Elementary School

Odenton Elementary School

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm

Glendale Elementary School

Van Bockeren Elementary School

Wednesday, November 10th, 5pm to 7:30 pm

Lothian Elementary School

Tyler Heights Elementary School

Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm

Cape St. Clair Elementary School

Park Elementary School

Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm

Benfield Elementary School

Edgewater Elementary School

Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am

Davidson Building Elementary School

Riviera Beach Elementary School

Monday, November 15, 2021 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm

Glen Burnie Park Elementary School

Tracy’s Elementary School

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm

Blockbridge Elementary School

Clofton Elementary School

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm

Bodkin Elementary School

Hill Top Elementary School

Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm

High point elementary school

Seven Oaks Elementary School

Friday, November 19, 2021 from 5 pm to 7:30 pm

Germantown Elementary School

Southgate Elementary School

Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am

Arnold Elementary School

Forger McKinsey Elementary School

The Anne Arundel County Health Department provides vaccines to children ages 5-11 at all vaccination sites by appointment. Locations include Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Bay Meadow in Glen Burnie, Lula G. Scott Community Center in Shadyside, and Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis.

Baltimore city

The city of Baltimore has 10 pediatric vaccination clinics planned throughout the city in the coming weeks.

Saturday, November 6th, 8am to noon, Baltimore Convention Center, 1W.Pratt Street

Tuesday, November 9th, 4 pm-6:30pm Dicky Hill Elementary / Junior High School, 5025 Dicky Hill Road.

Wednesday, November 10th, 10 am-1pm Digital Harbor High School, 1100 Covington Street.

Thursday, November 11th Access Art, 2446 Washington Boulevard from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Thursday, November 11th, 11 am-3pm, at the JCC Infant Center on 5750 Park Heights Avenue.

Friday, November 12, 10 am to noon Fayette Street Outreach, 29 N. Smallwood St.

Friday, November 12th, 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm City Neighbors Hamilton, 5609 Sefton Avenue.

Friday, November 12, from 4 pm to 8 pm, Sacred Health, 600 S. Conkling St.

Saturday, November 13th, from 10am to 2pm at the 3400 Annapolis Road Megamart.

Saturday, November 13th, 10 am-3pm NAACP National Headquarters, 4805 Mt. Hope Dr.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County will open a new vaccine clinic in the former location of Sears in White Marsh Mall and will begin offering pediatric vaccines on Friday.

read more: Governor Hogan Weights Parliamentary Passage of Infrastructure Bill

The two clinics on the site are scheduled for Friday, November 5th, from 3pm to 7pm and Saturday, November 6th, from 9am to 1pm.

The County Health Department has also announced the following vaccine clinics for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Monday, November 8th, from 3pm to 7pm at White Marsh Mall in 8200 Perry Hall Boulevard, the old location of Sears.

Tuesday, November 9th, 3 pm-7pm, Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Dr., Randallstown

Wednesday, November 10th, from 3pm to 7pm at White Marsh Mall in 8200 Perry Hall Boulevard, the old location of Sears.

Thursday, November 11th, 3 pm-7pm, at the Solar’s Point Multipurpose Center on Solar’s Point Road 323 in Dundalk

Thursday, November 11th, 5:30 pm to 7:45 pm Lansdowne Elementary School, 2301 Alma Road.

Saturday, November 13th, from 2pm to 5:45 pm at White Marsh Mall in 8200 Perry Hall Boulevard, the old location of Sears.

Starting Friday, each vaccine clinic in the county will offer pediatric dose reservations. Reservations for all county clinics can be scheduled at the following times: baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine Or call 410-887-3816.

Carroll County

On Wednesday, the Carroll County Health Department announced five vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Monday, November 8th, 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm Tanay Town VFD Social Hall, 39 E. Baltimore Street, Tanay Town

Saturday, November 13th, noon to 4:30 pm at Winters Mill High School on Gorsuch Road 560, Westminster

Saturday, November 20th, 11 am-4pm South Carroll High School, 1300 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville

Wednesday, December 15th, 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm Manchester VFD Social Hall, 3209 Main St., Manchester

Thursday, December 16th, from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Sykesville 1320W.At Winfield VFD Social Hall on Old Liberty Road

The date of the second dose is listed in the county health department Website..

Cecil County

The Cecil County Health Department hosted the first children’s vaccine clinic at Rising Sun on November 4th.

There are 5 remaining:

106 Bow St in Elkton, Monday, November 8th, from 3pm to 5pm.At Union Hospital’s Christiana Care in

Wednesday, November 10th, 3 pm-6pm, at the Neighborhood Community Center at 121 Stockton Street, Elkton

Saturday, November 13th, 9 am-11am, 106 Bow St in Elkton.At Union Hospital’s Christiana Care in

Wednesday, November 17th, 3 pm-6pm, at the Neighborhood Community Center at 121 Stockton Street, Elkton

Saturday, November 20th from 10am to noon at Bohemia Manor High School on the 2755 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City

Frederick County

The Frederick County Health Department will host two vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 on 800 Oak Street. The clinic is open from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, November 13th and from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, November 20th.so FrederickCountyMD.gov / CovidVaccine..

In addition, Frederick County Public School has set the date and location of the clinic. FindOutFirst messaging system For parents and guardians.

Harford County

Harford County Health Department Two clinics Intended for children 5-11 years old.

Wednesday, November 10th, from 3pm to 7pm at the Harford County Health Department on Woodbridge Station Way 1321 in Edgewood.

Friday, November 12th, 9 am-2pm, at Patterson Middle School / High School on Patterson Mill Road 85 in Bel Air.

Both locations are scheduled for a second dose in December. Children between the ages of 12 and 17 are also eligible to receive shots at the clinic on November 12th.

Howard County

The Howard County Health Department has opened a vaccine clinic on the campus of Howard Community College, especially for children aged 5 to 11 years. Shots are administered at Duncan Hall.

Other news: “It’s really a product of the times, and people are becoming more and more desperate.”: Two ATM theft attempts reported on Friday

schedule Available now.