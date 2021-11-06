Over 700 new cases and 9 deaths reported on Saturday – CBS Baltimore





Baltimore (WJZ) — Maryland reported 791 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, according to state health agency data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people who tested positive increased by 0.02% to 2.93%. read more: Governor Hogan Weights Parliamentary Passage of Infrastructure Bill Hospitalization increased from 221 to 530. Of the hospitalized patients, 391 adults are receiving acute care and 132 adults are in the intensive care unit. One child is receiving acute care and six children are receiving intensive care. Doctors say the new case is being fueled by a dangerous strain that targets unvaccinated individuals. At a press conference in August, Governor Larry Hogan reported that the Delta mutant, which was reported to be two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, caused almost all new cases identified in Maryland. Said that. “Vaccines are arguably the only and most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the proliferation of delta variants, and Maryland’s vaccination rates continue to outpace the country,” Hogan said. Says. As of Tuesday, October 26, more than 4 million Maryland adults have been fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 565,355 cases have been identified and 10,734 deaths have occurred. There are 4,041,278 fully vaccinated Marylanders. The state administered 8,613,898 doses. Of these, 4,079,986 are the first doses of 5,251 in the last 24 hours. They received a second dose of 3,728,106 doses and 6,914 doses on the final day. “Maryland remains one of the most vaccinated states in the United States, thanks to millions of people rolling up their sleeves,” said Governor Hogan of the 8 million milestone mark. “We achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on fairness.” The state resumed receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April after the CDC and FDA lifted the vaccine suspension due to the discovery of a rare blood clot in some women. A total of 313,172 Marylanders were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There were 356 people on the last day. On September 24, after the CDC gave Pfizer booster final approval, Governor Hogan announced immediate approval of Marylander’s booster shot, which received a second Pfizer shot at least six months ago.Hogan Already approved for use For vulnerable people in early September. read more: “It’s really a product of the times, and people are becoming more and more desperate.”: Two ATM theft attempts reported on Friday The state received 492,634 boosters or boosters on the final day and 23,250 doses. The state reported that 86.6% of all Maryland adults received at least one vaccination. In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infection dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. As of October 31, there were a total of 30,384 cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders. Less than 0.85% of fully vaccinated Marylanders were later tested positive. Of these cases, 2,253 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized. This represents 12.29% of all COVID cases admitted in the state. 314 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died. This represents 13.18% of COVID deaths confirmed in laboratories in the state. Coronavirus resources: The breakdown of the numbers is as follows. By county county Case Dead (number) Ally Gainy 9,926 (255) 2 * Analandel 53,585 (756) 15 * Baltimore 77,450 (1,815) 42 * Baltimore city 62,092 (1,332) 28 * Culvert 5,775 (100) 1 * Caroline 3,267 (51) 0 * Carol 11,979 (285) 7 * Cecil 8,972 (181) 2 * Charles 14,615 (259) 2 * Dorchester 4,194 (82) 1 * Frederick 24,576 (371) Ten * Galette 3,386 (82) 1 * Hurford 21,015 (352) 8 * Howard 22,837 (272) 7 * Kent 1,752 (53) 3 * Montgomery 82,960 (1,670) 51 * Prince Georges 100,282 (1,684) 43 * Queen of Great Britain 3,935 (72) 1 * St Mary’s 10,091 (165) 1 * Somerset 3,384 (54) 0 * Talbot 2,920 (54) 0 * Washington 20,057 (404) Five * Waikamiko 11,241 (226) 0 * Worcester 5,064 (121) 1 * No data 0 (38) 0 * Age group and gender Age / gender Case Dead (number) 0-9 39,829 (Four) 0 * 10-19 62,871 (8) 1 * 20-29 100,930 (55) 1 * 30-39 96,789 (145) 7 * 40-49 82,111 (375) Five * 50-59 80,679 (998) 34 * 60-69 54,278 (1,850) 29 * 70-79 29,826 (2,697) 47 * 80 years old and over 18,042 (4,600) 107 * No data 0 (2) 0 * woman 296,026 (5,152) 112 * Man 269,329 (5,582) 119 * Gender unknown 0 (0) 0 * By race and ethnicity Race / ethnicity Case Dead (number) African American (NH) 176,833 (3,817) 86 * Asia (NH) 13,698 (349) 11 * White (NH) 216,981 (5,537) 114 * Hispanic 79,237 (882) 19 * Other (NH) 26,049 (117) 1 * No data 52,557 (32) 0 * Other news: “Peace of Mind” parents rush to get an appointment at the Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic in Maryland Pediatrics

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2021/11/06/covid-19-in-maryland-more-than-700-new-cases-9-deaths-reported-saturday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos