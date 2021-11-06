Men also get breast cancer





Heart, Virginia-Frank Dalton calls it a gift. “When I first learned that I had it, I didn’t know that men could get it,” Dalton said. WTKR-TV.. “God took care of me and confirmed that I survived so that I could talk to others about it.” What he calls a “gift” was what he found at a fishing competition in 2016. “Many of us were going to eat out, I took a shower, and I noticed a hard spot just below my nipples,” he said. “It was like a rock.” After several weeks of testing and seeing a doctor, he received the news on December 7, 2016. He had been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. “When my wife and I sat down with an oncologist, he told me that I was six months away from this place. He would have waited six months for him. Said there would have been nothing he could do for me, “Dalton said. “I went out, got into the truck, sat there and cried for about five minutes. So I said,” Well, you took it out of your system. Let’s go. “ Dalton is one of about 2,600 men in the United States who are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Over 500 of them will die. Every year, the American Cancer Association funds millions of dollars in research to find treatments and cures for breast cancer in men and women. So men’s Denver 7 Joining again Do not shave Colorado.. During November, they began discussing the importance of having a cancer screening and are bearded in the hope of encouraging people to donate for that purpose.All the money collected by Do not shave Colorado Help researchers and cancer patients in our state here. After more than a year of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, Dalton has been cancer-free since 2018. He is now calling out to men to check themselves and advocating more breast cancer resources for men. “When I’m watching TV, my wife can tell you the same thing. Commercials about breast cancer or something will come, and it’s all women. It’s never men.” Dalton said. “The more I can spread the word, the more likely it is that someone will think it’s okay if you have breast cancer. It’s okay to talk about it. There’s nothing embarrassing. “ Frank Dalton’s story Originally said by reporter Zack Darheimer of Scrips Station WTKR.Darheimer himself, a cancer survivor, also has a beard. November / November without shaving..

