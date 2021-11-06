Are COVID Symptoms Common to Fully Vaccinated People?





As a breakthrough case, fully vaccinated people infected with the coronavirus are often less ill with COVID-19. New research. Does the COVID-19 vaccine protect against severe COVID? Around CNN, Two new studies have suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine protects against severe COVID-19 and death that we have known for some time. However Researcher found A breakthrough infection in which fully vaccinated people are infected with COVID-19 leads to an overall reduction in the disease.

“Breakthrough infections increased the risk of death, but vaccination continued to prevent the deaths of people infected during the delta surge,” the researchers wrote in a new report. It was published in the medical journal Science. How Much Does the COVID Vaccine Protect You? Researchers said that the effectiveness of vaccines can decline over time, regardless of the type of vaccine that infects people. CNN, However, “people who were completely vaccinated had a much lower risk of death after infection,” the researchers write.

NS Expert said “Even among vaccinated people, there is an urgent need to revive multiple layers of protection, such as masking and physical distance, while at the same time strengthening current efforts to increase vaccination.” Can fully vaccinated people get a long COVID? Still, this does not mean that fully vaccinated people have a free rein to ignore the coronavirus.Team Oxford University Researcher I found it completely recently Vaccinated people Infection with the coronavirus can cause long-term symptoms. “Long COVID-19.” Researchers have found that fully vaccinated people have a lower risk of death and hospitalization. However, there is still a risk of serious complications such as “lung failure, mechanical ventilation, ICU admission, life-threatening blood clots, seizures, and mental illness.” Reuters. And the findings show that “previous vaccination has been documented for some of the previously documented COVID-19, including long COVID function, arrhythmias, arthralgia, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, sleep disorders, mood and anxiety disorders. Does not seem to prevent the consequences of. ” Researcher said..

