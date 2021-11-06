What is Narkan?Life-saving treatment that can reverse the symptoms of opioid overdose





According to Houston officials, the chaotic concert stampede, which killed eight people, included unnecessary opioid injections suspected of having several people injected with the drug Nalcan to reverse the symptoms of drug overdose. rice field. Houston Police Chief Troifiner Said At a press conference on Saturday, guards reported that they had “stab wounds” in their necks, and medical staff administered Narkan to the guards and several individuals. ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL: Police Confirmation Victim may have been injected with drugs, launching criminal probe Naloxone, also known as naloxone, is one of the few drugs available to first responders and the general public that can reverse the symptoms of overdose and save lives. According to Family First Intervention .. Nalcan is an opioid antagonist. That is, it blocks opioid receptors in the brain and reverses the symptoms associated with opioids such as heroin and fentanyl. Overdose of opioids usually includes decreased blood pressure, decreased heart rate, decreased or stopped breathing, lip cyanosis, and pale skin. To administer Nalcan, first responders and medical professionals usually tilt their heads slightly and lay the victim on their backs before applying a nasal spray applicator to one nostril and compressing it. TRAVIS SCOTT’S ASTROWORLD: CROWD CHANTED’STOP THE SHOW’AS CHAOS BROKE OUT Victims often regain consciousness and response within minutes. 2015 CDC report “From 1996 to June 2014, the organizations surveyed provided naloxone kits to 152,283 laymen and received reports of 26,463 overdose reversals.” At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the age of one victim at the Travis Scott Astroworld concert was unknown, while the other victims were 14, 16, 21, and so on. Confirmed to be 23 and 27 years old. The two were 23 years old. Turner confirmed that 25 people were hospitalized, including several participants under the age of 18. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Penha told reporters at a press conference. The video started a few hours after the incident Distributed on Twitter Featuring Scott, 29, while police appear to be working to revive nearby attendees. Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report

