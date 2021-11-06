Health
3 deaths in St. Cloud area, 1,751 new COVID-19 cases
NS. Cloud — The Minnesota Department of Health recorded deaths in three new counties and 1,751 new COVID-19 cases in St. Cloud from November 1st to 5th.
One died in Stearns County in his late 60s, one in Sherburne County in his early 70s, and one in Benton County in his early 80s.
159 people died from COVID-related complications across the state, and 27,549 new cases were recorded during that period last week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Minnesota has recorded 8,828 deaths, with a total of 815,008 deaths in the state.
Locally, 260 people from Stearns County, 117 people from Sherburne County, and 115 people from Benton County have died from complications of COVID-19.
Minnesota 66.8% over 5 years old, or 3.4 million or over, According to MDH, he has been vaccinated at least once.
More than 5 million people worldwide died of COVID-19 More than 7.2 billion vaccines have been administered worldwideAccording to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
More than 754,058 people have died in the United States. There are more than 46.4 million COVID-19 cases in the United States.
Becca Most is St. CloudTimes city reporter. Contact her at 320-241-8213 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter. @becca_most..
