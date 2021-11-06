Covid Booster Jab bookings start a month early in the UK





Reservation coronavirus Booster jab England We are ahead of what is expected to be a “challenging” winter. Starting Monday, those eligible for the third vaccination will be able to book one month earlier than previously allowed. Previous rules allowed people to book boosters 6 months after receiving the second dose. You will now be able to make a reservation after 5 months and attend as soon as the 6-month period ends. The move aims to accelerate the program by making it easier for people to book vaccinations. Those eligible for a third dose are in their 50s or older, living and working in a long-term care facility, front-line medical and social welfare workers, and in good health at high risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. People over 16 years old. , People over 16 years of age who mainly take care of people at high risk of the virus, and people over 16 years of age who live with people who are susceptible to infections. Last month, Blood Cancer UK experts said The slow deployment of the booster program put people with immunodeficiency at risk.. According to a charity analysis, immunocompromised people accounted for 1 in 20 Covid-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit. However, less than half of blood cancer patients, who account for about 230,000 of the 500,000 immunocompromised patients in the UK, were invited to receive a third dose by the second week of October. Other clinically vulnerable people also reported struggling to book a third dose. According to the report, more than 9 million people have already been vaccinated with top-up vaccines. NHS England – But the NHS has been warned that it is facing, so we need to give more boosters. “Very difficult” winter. Stephen Powis, NHS’s National Medical Director, said: Advance – Make it even easier to protect yourself and your loved ones. “ Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said: “This has been shown to accelerate booster programs, allow the NHS to vaccinate people as soon as possible, and weaken immunity over time, allowing more people to maintain protection against Covid-19. You will be able to do it. “ Additional reporting by PA media

