Dr. Brian T. Kelly on Recognition of EoE, Non-IgE-mediated Food Allergies

Brian T. Kelly, MD, Massachusetts, FACAAI, Midwest promotes awareness of these things that we do not necessarily have formal training and navigate this world of food allergies It is important to help guide patients who can be difficult to do.Allergy and Asthma Clinic, and American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting A program chair that both moderates and presents sessions at this year’s conference.

Is it difficult to refer an infant and child with suspected EoE and FPIES to a specialist for evaluation? If so, what can you do?

I think it’s non-IgE [immunoglobulin E]– Mediated food allergies are not always at the forefront of some referral sources. Some of these things like FPIES [food protein–induced enterocolitis syndrome]It is rare and does not always appear in pediatric training. These patients are often seen when they leave the emergency room or come from a pediatrician because of another concern, such as an IgE-mediated food allergy. I find it a little difficult for patients to navigate the world. What I think ACAAI and others have done a great job is to promote awareness of these non-IgE-mediated food allergies. Because they are somewhat ignored with respect to true IgE-mediated food allergies. It’s so different that I wanted to put the session together and emphasize it. [“Addressing Non-IgE Mediated Food Allergy”] It deals specifically with some of the most prominent experts in food allergies not mediated by IgE.

EoE [eosinophilic esophagitis]In itself, it’s actually an area where things have changed over the years. Even some of the guidelines have recently changed and updated. In fact, we talked about the latest guidelines at the 2020 conference. It is very important that allergists and immunologists stay up to date with them. We’ve seen a lot of those patients in the clinic, and the recommendations on testing and testing methods, and all of them have changed, so we’ll continue to push it forward. That’s why it’s important to keep members at the forefront.