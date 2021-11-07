Sajid Javid encourages people to get Covid-19 Booster Jab to save Christmas

NS Elderly and vulnerable people are being encouraged to obtain the Covid-19 Booster Jab as part of their “national mission” to prevent returning to coronavirus restrictions on Christmas.

So far, about 10 million people in the UK have received top-up jabs, but about 30% over 80 and 40% over 50. England According to the Ministry of Health, they have not yet received a booster vaccine.

In the UK, another 3 million people will be invited to the Coronavirus Booster Jab next week.

Man Those over the age of 50 who are at highest risk for Covid-19 are eligible for boosters 6 months after the second jab.

Minister of Health Sajid Javid Young relatives said qualified parents and grandparents should be encouraged to accept booster immunity and influenza vaccines.

“If we all get together and play our part,” he said, the country “can avoid returning to limits and enjoy Christmas.”

“Approximately 10 million people in the UK received Covid-19 boosters and third jabs, which is a phenomenal achievement in less than two months,” said Javid.

“As we approach this milestone, I would like to thank those who have come forward and encourage everyone in the country to be vaccinated, protected and encouraged. ..

Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in preparation (Nick Potts / PA) / PA wire

“We know that immunity begins to weaken after six months, especially in the elderly and the vulnerable. Booster vaccines enhance protection to keep people safe during the winter.

“I strongly recommend that anyone eligible for a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine accept the offer as soon as possible.

“For those who are not yet qualified, help your parents, grandparents or vulnerable loved ones get their jabs, it can save their lives.

“And if you still don’t have your first and second vaccine, it’s not too late, NHS We are always there to welcome you with your arms outstretched.

“This is really the mission of the nation.

“If we can all get together and play our part, we can overcome this difficult winter, avoid returning to limits and enjoy Christmas.”

Nurse Eleanor Pinkerton prepares a coronavirus vaccine for health and care staff (Jane Barlow, PA) / PA archive

A third jab could be a requirement to avoid movement restrictions on the move that could further facilitate booster uptake.

Official guidance was updated earlier this month, with the government “considering the impact and requirements of boosters for international travel certification”, “whether booster vaccination can be included in the NHS Covid Pass for Travel, and which We are considering whether it can be included. “

However, Sunday’s email was controversial as to when authorities would take action and could continue the trip without quarantine if they asked for a booster six months after the second jab but had not yet been offered. He reported that he was discussing a grace period to be able to do so.

The NHS England will begin inviting people who received a second vaccination more than 5 months ago. This means that you can get a replacement as soon as 6 months have passed since your last vaccination.

According to government guidelines, people over the age of 50 or 16 who are at high risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 and who received a second dose 6 months ago are eligible for booster immunization.

NHS England said 8 million of the 12 million invited were vaccinated by Saturday.

From the start of the NHS Booster Program, 16 million booster invitations will be sent by next week.

Dr Nikki Kanani of NHS Angland urged people to take advantage of booster offers (Tom Nicholson / PA) / PA wire

Dr. Nikki Kanani, Deputy Leader of the UK NHS Vaccination Program, said: Prior to winter.

“The NHS has invited millions of people eligible for booster vaccines. Hundreds of walk insights and appointments are available online as needed, so getting vaccinated is quick and easy. I Had a booster. Encourage those who are eligible to move forward as soon as possible to protect you and your loved ones. “

The text invitation is sent by NHSvaccine and includes a link to the NHS website, so anyone who can book at a convenient site nearby is available.

Those who have not received the invitation can make a reservation on the NHS website or call 119.

Qualified individuals can also participate in local walk-in sites without booking and can find the nearest walk-in from the online site finder.