Where to Find Influenza Vaccines in Harrison County | News

Public health officials across the country continue to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to combat pandemics, but doctors are also urging people to get regular flu shots in the fall and winter.
Influenza, like COVID, can be fatal among people with existing health problems, but influenza vaccines help prevent the spread of the disease and reduce the effects of symptoms.
“Influenza vaccines are very important in reducing the complications that result from influenza,” said Dr. Ricky Paul of the Harrison County Health Department. “We need to get the flu vaccine to protect younger children, the elderly, and more vulnerable people such as immunodeficiency. As a community, we make a difference and play our part. can do.”
Marshallite can be vaccinated against the flu at one of the local pharmacies listed below, the Marshall / Harrison County Health District Office at 805 Lindsey Drive, or a primary care provider.
- Walgreens Pharmacy, 309 East End Blvd.
- Kroger Pharmacy, 300 East End Blvd.
- CVS Pharmacy, 400 East End Blvd.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 1701 East End Blvd.
- Matthewson Drug, 717S. Washington Avenue.
- Killion’s Pharmacy, 396 W. Texas Ave., Waskom
- Brookshire’s Pharmacy, 590 W. Main St., Hallsville
According to the CVS website, flu shots can cost more than $ 50 without insurance (https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/flu) However, some insurance plans may allow free or discounted doses each year. In addition, the Marshall Harrison County Health District offers a free flu vaccine available to children under the age of 18 who meet the criteria of the Texas Children’s Vaccine Program.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most influenza vaccines use either attenuated or inactivated viruses to help the body gain immunity from the flu. A detailed description of the different types of influenza vaccines made up of the CDC can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/how-fluvaccine-made.htm
“We recommend that all patients be vaccinated against the flu. It’s a misconception that the flu vaccine can get the flu,” said Dr. Kelsey Court, Marshall’s family doctor. “Mild side effects can occur after vaccination, such as low-grade fever, headache, and muscle aches, but these side effects are small compared to the potential risk of influenza complications.”
