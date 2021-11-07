Health
Vaccination of British girls with HPV significantly reduced the incidence of cervical cancer.
vaccination Girl against HPV Dramatically reduced Incidence of cervical cancer, Discovered by British researchers.
In a study published last week at The Lancet, researchers tracked the results of the Cervarix vaccine, which was introduced in the United Kingdom in 2008 to protect against the two most common types of HPV.
Use of data From the January 2006 to June 2019 population-based cancer registries, this study examined seven groups of women between the ages of 20 and 64.
Serverlix protects against two strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) that can cause cancer. Since 2012, the UK has also used another vaccine called Gardasil that protects against four types of HPV and has not been evaluated in this paper.
In this study, three vaccinated cohorts were compared to previous cohorts that were not eligible for HPV vaccination.
In this study, the incidence of cervical cancer was 87% lower in girls aged 12 to 13 years, 62% lower in girls aged 14 to 16 years, and 16 to 18 compared to previous generations unvaccinated. It turned out to be 34% lower for an old girl.
“By June 30, 2019, it was estimated that the UK vaccination cohort had 448 fewer cases of cervical cancer than expected and 17,235 fewer cases than expected,” the researchers wrote.
“It was unbelievable to see the effects of HPV vaccination. Now we can prove that hundreds of women in the UK have prevented developing cancer. HPV vaccination of certain virus strains It has long been known to be very effective in prevention, but it is really rewarding to see the actual effects of the vaccine, “said lead author Peter Sasieni. Statement to King’s College London..
“Assuming that most people continue to be vaccinated with HPV and go to screening, cervical cancer is a rare disease. This year we have already seen the power of vaccines in controlling vaccines. COVID-19 Pandemic..These data show that vaccination helps prevent some cancer,” He said.
According to the World Health Organization, There are more than 100 types of HPV, of which at least 14 are carcinogenic.
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women in the world, with an estimated 570,000 new cases in 2018.
In the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease virus, with approximately 43 million reported infections in 2018.
It can take decades for a person to develop cancer after being infected with HPV.
9 Gardasil types to protect from HPV are currently available Vaccine only distribution In the United States, according to the CDC.
