Who can get the third vaccination now? – NBC Chicago





The COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot is available to millions of people across the United States, what is the eligibility for a third dose? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Last month, we approved additional doses of all three vaccines in the country. We had the health department across the Chicago area create a plan to weaponize additional shots. For eligible individuals, health officials say patients should receive a booster dose of the COVID vaccine at least 6 months after the first series of injections. Here’s a complete breakdown of Pfizer’s target people-BioNTech’s COVID Vaccine Booster Shot, According to the CDC: People over 65 and residents of long-term care facilities should do it Receive booster shots

Receive booster shots People aged 50-64 Fundamental medical condition should do it Receive booster dose

Receive booster dose 18-49 years old Fundamental medical condition May Receive booster shots based on individual benefits and risks

Receive booster shots based on individual benefits and risks People aged 18-64 years at high risk of COVID exposure and infection due to occupational or institutional settings May Get the third vaccination What counts as a qualified underlying disorder? The list of CDCs is as follows: cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic lung diseases such as COPD, asthma (moderate to severe), interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down’s syndrome

Heart condition (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, hypertension, etc.)

HIV infection

Immunodeficiency (weakened immunity)

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, now or before

Solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease that affects blood flow to the brain

Substance Use Disorder In addition to Pfizer’s approval, authorities have also cleared booster vaccinations with both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people with a weakened immune system. According to the CDC, the immunodeficiency group includes: Receiving aggressive cancer treatment for tumor or blood cancer

I have an organ transplant and am taking a drug that suppresses the immune system

Have had a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medication to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, etc.)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

In addition to the previously announced Pfizer Vaccine Booster Shot eligibility, let's take a look at others who can get booster shots.

J & J COVID-19 Booster Eligibility: A single booster vaccine is recommended for individuals over the age of 18 who received the J & J primary dose at least 2 months after receiving the first J & J primary vaccine.

Mix & Match Guidance: in general, For booster effects, we recommend that you receive the same products as the primary series. However, if the original product is not available, or if another product is desired, the vaccine can be mixed and adapted with any of the approved COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The main series of two-dose vaccines should be completed using the same product at both doses.

: in general For booster effects, we recommend that you receive the same products as the primary series.

..

