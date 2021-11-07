Only about one-fifth of eligible San Francisco seniors received COVID-19 booster shots

The San Francisco Public Health Service (SFDPH) said this week that only 23,000 San Francisco citizens aged 65 and over (about 20% of the city’s total elderly population) received COVID-19 booster shots prior to the holiday season. I shared.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Beginning with people suffering from severe underlying health and those over the age of 65, early this summer, the “supplementary dose,” became available. However, booster shots are becoming more and more important, as data show that vaccine efficacy begins to decline about six months after the vaccine is given. And with the holiday season just around the corner, its importance cannot be fully emphasized.

Starting today, SoMa’s Kapwa Gardens (967 Mission St) will serve as a vAX + test site for eligible science fiction residents every Wednesday from 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Walk-ins are welcome! Pre-register here:https://t.co/ISwZlBQuHG#VaccinateSF — SFDPH (@SF_DPH) November 3, 2021

“This year has been a very tough year for many of us, and we want to make this holiday season full of joy and unity,” said Dr. Naveena Bobba, Deputy Director of Health at SFDPH. “For those of us at high risk, including the elderly, we can easily get the COVID-19 booster to boost immunity and stay healthy. The booster is the first vaccine we received (Pfizer, Now available regardless of Modana, Johnson & Johnson) and, of course, if you’re not vaccinated, it’s not essential to get vaccinated immediately. “

However, recent data from SFDPH show that only one-fifth of eligible San Francisco seniors received the COVID-19 booster. Even more worrisome is that people over the age of 65 who were first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine have weaker immunity than those who have recently been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our older people are often at high risk not only because of their first vaccination almost a year ago, but also because of their underlying medical condition and comorbidity.” Boba added: Press release from SFDPH.. “That’s why we encourage older people to get boosters as soon as possible.”

Every chronicleOf the 52,000 COVID-19 booster shots distributed by the city by November 1, less than half were provided to people over the age of 65. Vaccination of the elderly usually requires additional efforts by health care providers and clinics. Older people are more likely to return home than the younger population. Older people can also have difficulty navigating online vaccine bookings on their computers, smartphones and tablets.

Sure: Given how well San Francisco is working on the vaccine deployment, there can be some complacency in getting booster shots as well. But that is probably related to the younger generation being targeted for supplemental doses — and you may not know it.

Recorded chronicle Some local community organizations are helping more older people get boosters and generally solve digital access problems. The Latin American Task Force (LTF) -a non-profit organization that has been working to vaccinate Latin Americans in San Francisco since these doses became publicly available-is one such group. LTF task coordinator Valerie Tulier-Laiwa told the newspaper that she saw the group’s efforts “very successful” in reaching out to older people in the Latin community. This group has been particularly successful in using mobile vaccination clinics that can reach home residents.

At the time of publication, complications from COVID-19 in San Francisco killed 16 fully vaccinated people. Most of these deaths occur in people with underlying health. The COVID-19 booster is recommended to be taken as soon as the FDA qualifies for it, but is currently available at nearly 100 vaccination sites in San Francisco. Most of them allow drop-ins. There is no need to vaccinate online in advance.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and how to receive the vaccine in San Francisco City and County, please visit: sf.gov/get-vaccinated-against-covid-19..

