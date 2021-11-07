Health
Some Vaccine Supplements | Local News
Starting tomorrow, older people and immunocompromised people who have already been vaccinated with Covid-19 will be able to receive additional vaccines for further protection from the virus.
Health Minister Terence Dejarsin made this announcement yesterday when he referred to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) interim guidelines.
However, Deyalsingh said this should not be called a “booster shot”, but rather an additional primary dose.
At a virtual press conference at the ministry, Deyalsingh said additional doses will be available tomorrow and will be given to eligible people.
These people had already been vaccinated with two Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, or Pfizer vaccines, or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine and were considered fully vaccinated.
Regarding the Sinopharm vaccine, Deyalsingh said elderly people over the age of 60 and people with immunodeficiency could receive a third dose.
People with immunodeficiency are made up of people with health problems such as cancer, HIV / AIDS, transplant recipients, people with immunodeficiency, and people receiving immunosuppressive therapy.
“If you fall into one of the five categories your doctor has decided on in your referral letter, you’ll have access to a third shot,” advised Deyalsingh.
He said this also applies to AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
However, in the case of immunodeficiency, a third dose of Pfizer is given to people over the age of 12.
Pregnant women with immunodeficiency can also receive a third dose of Pfizer.
The time frame for receiving additional primary doses is between 3 and 6 months after receiving the last dose, or “as soon as humanly possible,” said Deyalsingh.
“The standard practice outlined by WHO in the interim guidelines is as human as possible … If you get Sinopharm, take Sinopharm as an additional primary dose. Pfizer vaccine over 12 years of age. If you are an inoculator, you are eligible if you have moderate to severe immunodeficiency on your third Pfizer shot. If you are a Johnson & Johnson recipient over the age of 18, you will get a second additional primary shot of Johnson & Johnson. To do.”
When asked about the vaccine mix, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Pallaslam said that recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine could receive the Pfizer vaccine as a third dose because the mix has been approved by WHO. rice field.
However, this is only done if there are not enough shots from AstraZeneca.
For now, AstraZeneca recipients will receive a third dose of AstraZeneca, according to Palaslam.
He said it was necessary to refrain from sufficient Pfizer vaccine to allow the first recipient to receive a second dose.
To access additional shots, Deyalsingh said most qualified people would join the public health system and be given shots at their clinic.
Those who receive folk medicine “must present a referral letter from their doctor at the vaccination site to determine if they are suitable for receiving an additional primary dose.
“You don’t need to bring a letter because we know that certain groups will be given an additional primary dose at a particular location,” said Deyalsingh. “For example, people who are recipients of kidney transplants know that there are about 100 people in our public health system. They are dealt with and do not need to bring a letter. Most patients with HIV / AIDS You don’t need to bring a letter because you are participating in the public health system. Patients with public health system ulcers you are treated with …
“The same is true for cancer patients in the public health system. You don’t have to look for a vaccine, we know you. Vaccines are brought to you. And that’s what these It’s a way to deal with most people who are the target of additional primary shots. “
People over the age of 60 who have been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine are advised not to come to the vaccination site for a third vaccination.
Deyalsingh said these people would be contacted to make an appointment.
“Don’t appear on the site from Monday. You will be called. We have a database of your name, your number, your age. We will make it convenient for you. I don’t want you to wait for a long time. “
Deyalsingh said about 20,000 people with immunodeficiency are eligible for additional doses.
At 6:32 pm yesterday, the Ministry of Health posted on its Facebook page that 151,200 doses of the WHO-approved Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine landed at Piarco International Airport.
..
Sources
2/ https://trinidadexpress.com/news/local/vaccine-top-up-for-some/article_1a341a04-3f6b-11ec-9e4c-47fca29adbe5.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]