Some Vaccine Supplements | Local News

Starting tomorrow, older people and immunocompromised people who have already been vaccinated with Covid-19 will be able to receive additional vaccines for further protection from the virus.

Health Minister Terence Dejarsin made this announcement yesterday when he referred to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) interim guidelines.

However, Deyalsingh said this should not be called a “booster shot”, but rather an additional primary dose.

At a virtual press conference at the ministry, Deyalsingh said additional doses will be available tomorrow and will be given to eligible people.

These people had already been vaccinated with two Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, or Pfizer vaccines, or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine and were considered fully vaccinated.

Regarding the Sinopharm vaccine, Deyalsingh said elderly people over the age of 60 and people with immunodeficiency could receive a third dose.

People with immunodeficiency are made up of people with health problems such as cancer, HIV / AIDS, transplant recipients, people with immunodeficiency, and people receiving immunosuppressive therapy.

“If you fall into one of the five categories your doctor has decided on in your referral letter, you’ll have access to a third shot,” advised Deyalsingh.

He said this also applies to AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

However, in the case of immunodeficiency, a third dose of Pfizer is given to people over the age of 12.

Pregnant women with immunodeficiency can also receive a third dose of Pfizer.

The time frame for receiving additional primary doses is between 3 and 6 months after receiving the last dose, or “as soon as humanly possible,” said Deyalsingh.

“The standard practice outlined by WHO in the interim guidelines is as human as possible … If you get Sinopharm, take Sinopharm as an additional primary dose. Pfizer vaccine over 12 years of age. If you are an inoculator, you are eligible if you have moderate to severe immunodeficiency on your third Pfizer shot. If you are a Johnson & Johnson recipient over the age of 18, you will get a second additional primary shot of Johnson & Johnson. To do.”

When asked about the vaccine mix, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Pallaslam said that recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine could receive the Pfizer vaccine as a third dose because the mix has been approved by WHO. rice field.

However, this is only done if there are not enough shots from AstraZeneca.

For now, AstraZeneca recipients will receive a third dose of AstraZeneca, according to Palaslam.

He said it was necessary to refrain from sufficient Pfizer vaccine to allow the first recipient to receive a second dose.

To access additional shots, Deyalsingh said most qualified people would join the public health system and be given shots at their clinic.

Those who receive folk medicine “must present a referral letter from their doctor at the vaccination site to determine if they are suitable for receiving an additional primary dose.

“You don’t need to bring a letter because we know that certain groups will be given an additional primary dose at a particular location,” said Deyalsingh. “For example, people who are recipients of kidney transplants know that there are about 100 people in our public health system. They are dealt with and do not need to bring a letter. Most patients with HIV / AIDS You don’t need to bring a letter because you are participating in the public health system. Patients with public health system ulcers you are treated with …

“The same is true for cancer patients in the public health system. You don’t have to look for a vaccine, we know you. Vaccines are brought to you. And that’s what these It’s a way to deal with most people who are the target of additional primary shots. “

People over the age of 60 who have been vaccinated with the Sinopharm vaccine are advised not to come to the vaccination site for a third vaccination.

Deyalsingh said these people would be contacted to make an appointment.

“Don’t appear on the site from Monday. You will be called. We have a database of your name, your number, your age. We will make it convenient for you. I don’t want you to wait for a long time. “

Deyalsingh said about 20,000 people with immunodeficiency are eligible for additional doses.

At 6:32 pm yesterday, the Ministry of Health posted on its Facebook page that 151,200 doses of the WHO-approved Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine landed at Piarco International Airport.