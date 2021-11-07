Covid Booster Jab Rule Changes





Release:

November 7, 2021 12:01 am





The rules for Covid boosters will change on Monday, November 8th, allowing people to book boosters a month in advance. Most endangered people and those over the age of 50 are encouraged to obtain Covid boosters as part of their “national mission” to prevent the country from being returned to blockade during the winter. .. What are the current rules? Currently, booster jabs cannot be booked in the UK until 6 months after the second dose of coronavirus vaccine. According to government guidelines, people over the age of 50 or 16 who are in poor health and who received a second dose 6 months ago are eligible for a booster. You may also want to see: What happens to a rule if it changes? Starting Monday, November 8th, the most vulnerable or over 50 will be able to book Booster Jab in 5 months. This means that you can receive a supplemental jab just 6 months after your second dose. Qualified persons receive a text invitation from NHSvaccine and include a link to the NHS website so that any qualified person can make a reservation at a convenient location nearby. Those who have not received the invitation can make a reservation on the NHS website or call 119. Qualified people can also participate in local walk insights without reservation What does the government say? Health Minister Sajid Javid encourages the younger generation to encourage parents and grandparents to get boosters so that we can “avoid returning to limits and enjoy Christmas.” Javid said: “In the UK, about 10 million people received a Covid-19 booster and a third jab, which is a phenomenal achievement in less than two months. “We know that immunity begins to weaken after six months, especially in the elderly and the vulnerable. Booster vaccines enhance protection to keep people safe during the winter. “I strongly recommend that anyone eligible for a Covid-19 booster or flu vaccine accept the offer as soon as possible. “For those who are not yet qualified, help your parents, grandparents or vulnerable loved ones get their jabs, which may save their lives. “If we can all get together and play our part, we can overcome this difficult winter, avoid returning to limits and enjoy Christmas.” Where can I get a Covid booster? Here are some places to get the Walk-in Covid Booster in Suffolk and North Essex next week (November 8th to 14th): Thurston Pharmacy: November 9-9.30am-2.30pm

Asda, Turner Rise, Colchester November 9-10 am-4pm

Thurston Pharmacy: November 10-9.30am-1pm

Co-op, Riverside Avenue East, Lawford, Manningtree: November 10-10 am-4pm

Sainsbury’s, Stanway, Colchester: November 10-10 am-4pm

Morton Hall Community Center, Bury St Edmunds November 10-9 am-6pm

Thurston Pharmacy, November 11-9.30am-2.30pm

Lidl, Handford Road, Ipswich: November 11-10am-3pm

Columbine Center in Walton on the Neiz: November 12-10 am-4pm

Former Clarks Shop, Culver Square, Colchester: November 13th and 14th, 10 am-4pm. Check out the Suffolk and Northeast Essex Covid-19 Vaccination Centers Website For the latest information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eadt.co.uk/news/health/rules-change-about-covid-booster-jabs-8469028

