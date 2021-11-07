CKD progression linked to higher oxalate levels





High plasma oxalate levels increase the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD) and the development of CKD, resulting in sudden cardiac death in dialysis patients, according to the results of another study published during Kidney Week 2021. The chances of death may increase. Patients with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR, mL / min / 1.73 m)2) Above 45, patients in the third and fourth quartiles of plasma oxalate levels are at risk of developing CKD compared to the first quartile of Brigham, Maria Clarissa Tio, MD. Increased significantly 2.1 times and 2.2 times, respectively. A women’s hospital and colleagues in Boston, Massachusetts reported in a poster presentation. The study included 1800 randomly selected participants in the Chronic Renal Failure Study (CRIC) who enrolled patients aged 21 to 74 years with CKD. Dr. Tio’s team defined the progression of CKD as a 50% or greater reduction in eGFR or the development of end-stage renal disease. They adjusted the results of demographic factors including hemoglobin, serum albumin, urinary protein to creatinine ratios, medications, comorbidities, and test values. Continue reading Participants with an eGFR of 45 or higher had a 34% increased risk of CKD progression and a 28% increased risk of death in a fully adjusted model for each doubling of plasma oxalate levels. In patients with eGFR <45, each doubling of plasma oxalate levels was significantly associated with an 11% reduction in the risk of developing CKD. In another longitudinal, retrospective, observational cohort study, Marja Puurunen, MD, PhD et al. Of Synlogic, Cambridge, Massachusetts, et al. Adjusted baseline urinary calcium and citrate levels before baseline urinary oxalic acid. We found a significant association between salt and the accidental onset of CKD. Gender, age, race, body mass index, and other potential confounders. The study included 426,896 patients aged 18 years and older who had no CKD at baseline, had at least one 24-hour urine collection, and were eligible for incident CKD analysis. Patients with levels 20-29 mg / d had a 1.2-fold increased probability of developing CKD compared to patients with urinary oxalate levels <20 mg / d. Odds increased by 1.7% in patients with levels above 80 mg / d. “These data strongly support the findings from previous small studies that higher urinary oxalates may contribute to the risk of developing CKD,” the authors conclude in a poster presentation. I attached it. In a third poster presentation, Anja Christine Pfau, MD and colleagues at Charite Universitatsmedizin Berlin in Berlin, Germany, found that high oxalate levels increased the risk of cardiovascular events and sudden cardiac death (SCD) in a cohort of patients. I reported on a study showing that. Receive dialysis. In a study of 1108 patients, patients with the highest oxalic acid quartile were at risk for cardiovascular events (combined cardiac death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, fatal or non-fatal stroke). Increased by 40% and the risk of SCD increased by 62%. Adjust the analysis with the lowest quartile. Of the 548 patients who died during follow-up, 139 (25.4%) died from SCD. “Elevated oxalate levels are a new risk factor for cardiovascular events and sudden cardiac death in dialysis patients,” the authors conclude. References Tio MC, Srivastava A, Curhan GC, etc. Plasma oxalate and risk of adverse outcomes in CKD. Announcement location: Kidney Week 2021, November 2-7, 2021. Summary PO2251. Puurunen M, Curhan GC, Behling M, etc. Relationship between 24-hour urinary oxalate and accidental CKD in patients with and without underlying gastrointestinal disease.. Announcement location: Kidney Week 2021, November 2-7, 2021. Summary PO2252. Pfau AC, Ermer T, Coca SG, etc. High oxalate levels increase the risk of sudden cardiac death in dialysis patients.. Announcement location: Kidney Week 2021, November 2-7, 2021. Summary PO0604.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.renalandurologynews.com/home/conference-highlights/kidney-week-2021-conference-highlights/ckd-progression-linked-to-higher-oxalate-levels/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos