Hopkinton COVID-19 Update on November 6: 16 Active Cases, Vaccine Information for 5-11 Children





CDC Recommends Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old — New Information

On November 2, CDC Directors Rochelle P. Walensky, MD and MPH approved the CDC Advisory.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization (ACIP) recommends that children aged 5 to 11 years be vaccinated against Pfizer-BioNTech Pediatric Vaccine with COVID-19. The CDC is currently expanding vaccine recommendations to approximately 28 million children in the United States in this age group, enabling providers to begin vaccination as soon as possible.

Hopkinton Public School — New Information

The cancellation of the DESE Maskman Date for Hopkinton High School vaccinated students and staff began on Monday, November 1st. Maskman Date will be canceled during the 3-week trial period ending on Friday, November 19th. 700 students have submitted the necessary documents to take advantage of the opportunity not to wear a mask. Students will resume wearing masks on Monday, November 22, before Thanksgiving holidays.

Fallback – Reminder

Standard time returns at 2:00 am on Sunday, January 7th. So this is the season when we put the watch back. Reminder from Massachusetts Fire Department (DFS): Always check the alarm when changing clocks on Sundays. This weekend is a good time to replace the alkaline batteries in the smoke detector and CO alarm and check the date of manufacture. If more than 10 years have passed, it is time to replace it. You can watch the DFS video here. https://youtu.be/7D7qH1bfOL4

Booster Shot Information — Reminder

The COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot is available to the next Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Recipient who completed the first series at least 6 months ago.

● 65 years old and over

● Those over 18 years old Fundamental medical condition

● 18 years old and over working at High risk setting

● 18 years old or older living High risk setting Learn more about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from the CDC.

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot from Mass.gov FAQ:

mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-booster-frequently-asked-questions Delta variant information:

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/variant-info.html — Last updated October 4th Vaccine Information — Where and How

mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine

Find a place using vaxfinder.mass.gov/

** Home vaccination is available to anyone who cannot travel to the vaccination site. Call 833-983-0485 to schedule an appointment for yourself or your loved one. Test — location and method

mass.gov/covid-19-testing

mass.gov/info-details/find-a-covid-19-test Interim public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people

cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html SMOC Fuel Assistance — New Information

Currently, we are accepting applications for home heating fuel support programs through SMOC (South Middlesex Opportunity Council). The program runs from November to April and is available to all Hopkinton households as long as their total household income is within the guidelines. One household is eligible for support with an income of up to $ 39,105. A two-person household can earn up to $ 51,137. Any personal heating that includes natural gas, oil, propane, electricity, wood, coal, pellets, or heat in the rent is potentially eligible for assistance. Application support is provided free of charge, and the Senior Center is the only SMOC intake location for Hopkinton residents. The Outreach Department assists in applying for Hopkinton residents or households. You don’t have to be elderly. If you have further questions about fuel assistance, eligibility guidelines, or would like to apply for assistance, feel free to call the center (508-497-9730) and ask Kim or Julia. Due to health and safety concerns, we cannot provide carry-on support. You need to call in advance to make an appointment. Hopkinton Youth Family Services (HYFS)

The mission of Hopkinton Youth and Family Services is to provide young people and families with access to comprehensive social services and enhance behavioral health throughout the Hopkinton community. HYFS has a lot of resources and is here to help residents during this uncertain time (and always!). Click here for more information on their services. hopkintonma.gov/residents/youth_and_family_services.php Prevention and treatment of COVID

Many of the things that help prevent colds and flu help protect you from other respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

● Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

● Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

● Household cleaning Clean frequently touched items (doorknobs, countertops, etc.) with a spray or wipe.

● Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing. Use tissue or inner elbows, not hands.

● If you are ill, stay home and avoid close contact with others.

● Use a face cover if necessary.

● Get vaccinated.

Even if you have no symptoms, stay at home as much as possible and stay away from society if you need to go out. This is because they can become infected with COVID-19 and spread to others 48 hours before the onset of symptoms. If you need to travel, car travel is the safest alternative (houses in the car). In high-risk environments, take advantage of the other precautions listed above. When enrolling your child in a program or sport, make sure your organization develops and implements the COVID-19 protocol. Learn more about Mass.gov. mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-Prevention and treatment State of emergency as of June 15, 2021

On May 28, Governor Baker announced that the state of emergency would be lifted on June 15. Click here for details:

mass.gov/news/governor-baker-issues-order-rescinding-covid-19-restrictions-on-may-29-and-termination-state-of-emergency-effective-june-15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hopkintonindependent.com/hopkinton-covid-19-update-for-nov-6-16-active-cases-vaccine-info-for-children-5-11/

