Francisco R. Velázquez, MD: It is important to get a flu shot every year. This year is no exception.
Francisco R. Velázquez, MD, SM, FCAP
Spokane Community Health District
Autumn has come. This year, there are fewer restrictions on holiday gatherings. You can celebrate a little more by following the simple notes. Vaccinations, wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding large numbers of people we don’t know can help.
It is also important to remember that October is the beginning of the flu season, which lasts until May of the following year. The 2020-21 flu season was unusual compared to other seasons. The number of cases was very small, and immunization across the country and in Washington was high on average. Also, part of the lack of infection can be due to various protective measures implemented during the season. Community and school activity has decreased, meetings have decreased, hand washing has increased, masking compliance has improved, and overall attention has been paid. All of these worked well with COVID-19, as well as with flu, colds and various other respiratory and intestinal viruses.
Most experts believe that the flu is transmitted by small droplets emitted by a person infected with a cough, sneeze, or conversation. Infection can also occur by touching a contaminated surface and then touching the eyes, mouth, or nose, perhaps less often. Vaccination against influenza is very important this year as access to and opportunities for infection have increased. Ideally, it’s a good idea to get the flu vaccine before Halloween, but if that’s not possible, the holiday season will cause additional activity for most of us, so Thanksgiving Be sure to inoculate at least 2 weeks in advance.
Symptomatic influenza usually develops in 3-11% of the US population. Adding what was predicted to be asymptomatic, the estimated percentage is 5-20%. In addition, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that during the 2010-20 influenza season, there were 140,000-710,000 hospitalizations and 12,000-52,000 deaths annually. Anyone, regardless of age, can get the flu. Some studies have found that children under the age of 18 may present symptoms almost twice as often as children over the age of 65. However, we also know that children over the age of 65 are more likely to develop serious complications when they get sick. This also applies to people with chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease. Pregnant women and children under the age of 5 are also at increased risk of complications. Fortunately, there are currently several vaccines available to people over the age of 6 months.
A frequently asked question about vaccines is “Why do you need an annual injection?” This is a very good question and there are two very good reasons. First, the immune response provided by immunization to some infectious diseases, such as influenza, diminishes over time. In addition, the virus is constantly changing. Every spring, groups such as the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Bioproduct Advisory Boards meet to select the most suitable influenza virus for the next influenza season vaccine composition. The World Health Organization has a similar group, which meets at about the same time. During a VRBPAC committee meeting, members will review epidemiological and surveillance data results, as well as the characteristics of the most common influenza isolates, to determine which virus strains need to be incorporated based on the type of vaccine. The process determines how the vaccine is manufactured. Of the four influenza viruses (A, B, C, D), the human influenza A and B viruses cause a seasonal epidemic known as the influenza season. Vaccination against seasonal influenza usually includes one influenza A virus and one or two influenza B viruses, depending on the type of vaccine. You can find specific formulations of various vaccines by checking the FDA’s website.
The good news is that the flu vaccine works very well, regardless of strain. Prevention is the best treatment. By following simple infection control measures such as getting immunized, washing hands, good etiquette when sneezing and coughing, and staying home when sick, you and the people around you at a considerable level during the flu season Can be protected with.
Francisco R. Velázquez, MD, SM are health officers in the Spokane Community Health District.
