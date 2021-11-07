Australia has reached the immunization milestone, but these communities are still at risk

However, these NDIS figures are only a small proportion of Australians with disabilities, and the government does not provide statistics on the number of vaccinated people.

“We are celebrating a huge number of these and I think it would be misleading to say that people are safe now,” Samantha Connor, president of Australia for the Disabled, told SBS News.

Ms. Connor, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, said that many people in the community still have barriers to access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

People in need of sedation to get the vaccine are still facing delays, but supply problems also contribute to the delays in intake, she said.

“Mostly at risk people didn’t hesitate to get the vaccine,” said Ms. Connor.

There was also confusion about the inclusion of Australians with disabilities in the third “booster” shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was launched last month.

TGA Grants Provisional Approval for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot

In early October, the Australian Immunotechnology Advisory Group (ATAGI) recommended additional injections as part of a primary care dosing regimen for Australians with severe immunodeficiency, including those undergoing cancer treatment.

The third dose has been available to eligible patients since October 11th to ensure the same level of protection as the general public.

The ATAGI statement encourages people to discuss with their healthcare professionals whether to take a third dose.

However, this group did not recommend a third dose for patients with mild to moderate immunodeficiency.

Ms. Connor said that people with disorders that weaken the immune system, such as muscular dystrophy and Down’s syndrome, may be at risk by missing access to a third shot while the virus circulates in the community. I said there is.

“The fact that people with disabilities are very much removed from the mix is ​​a big concern,” she said.

“If you have Down Syndrome, you are 36 times more likely to die. [of] COVID. If you have been vaccinated twice, [still] You are 13 times more likely to die of COVID, “she said.

“You must have it [booster] If you have an immunodeficiency, take it to raise you at the same level as others. “

When asked to comment, a spokesman for the Australian Government’s Department of Health introduced ATAGI’s advice to SBS News.

The ministry said the booster dose will be available to generational populations from November 8 and will be taken 6 months after the second dose.

“Australia is one of the three COVID-19 OECD member countries with the lowest per capita loss of life this year, and throughout the pandemic process,” said a spokesman.

“This protection was even stronger in disabilities where both cases and lives lost among participants with disabilities were significantly lower than the national average.”

Vaccination in indigenous communities also involves professionals and supporters.

Only 65.9% of Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have been vaccinated at least once, 54% have been fully vaccinated, and restrictions are relaxed during the summer, exposing remote communities. I am afraid that it will be done.

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in indigenous communities raises concerns. sauce: AAP

“The promise is that over the past two weeks, more than 3% of the country’s dose has been directed to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders,” said Emily Phillips, director of the National Aboriginal Community Health Organization (NACCHO). NITV points..

“That’s the number we need to start looking at to fill that gap.”

Ms. Phillips warned that increased movement of people around the area poses a very real risk to unvaccinated indigenous peoples.

“Our focus is definitely on people who haven’t been vaccinated at all and getting them out of the door and getting their jabs in their arms,” ​​she said.

A spokesperson for the Federal Department of Health told SBS News that the government “recognizes the need for further efforts to close the vaccination rate gap.”

“Efforts are underway in all communities and locations, additional vaccine doses are provided based on service capacity and client demand, additional workforce support is available in the form of contract providers, NACCHO. There is financial support through. “