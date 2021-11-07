Beckley Pediatricians Recommend Covid Vaccines for Children | Health

Early Friday morning, Access Health pediatrician Dr. Erica Tuckwiller took her husband and two elementary school daughters to her office at the Access Health Pediatric Clinic in Beckley.

This was not their typical morning routine. Tuckwiller took his daughters, 8-year-old Rylee Workman and 9-year-old Jayden Workman, to work with children aged 5 to 11 to become the first Access Health patients to receive the first dose of the approved Covid vaccine.

“That’s the beginning,” Tuckwiller was asked how she felt she knew that her children would soon be better protected from the highly infectious and dangerous Covid virus. Said.

In West Virginia, there have been more than 12,000 confirmed cases of Covid in children aged 5 to 11 years since the pandemic began.

Just last week, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website showed a general decline in cases across the state, with more than 500 Covid cases confirmed in children aged 5 to 11 years.

As of Wednesday, this age group is eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine with approval from multiple federal health agencies.

Similar to those given to adults and teens, the vaccine should be given twice at 3-week intervals, and an additional 2 weeks for complete protection.

Mr. Tuckwiller said he had talked with his daughters before being shot on Friday morning so they knew what to expect.

At first I was a little hesitant, but both of them rolled up their sleeves and were shot at the same time.

When the vaccination was complete, the girls were rewarded with a hug from their mother and applause from the Access Health staff.

The final step in the vaccination process is a 15-minute waiting period to be aware of possible rare allergic reactions.

Tuckwiller said he understands that some parents may be hesitant about the new pediatric Covid vaccine. Therefore, we recommend that you consult your pediatrician or medical professional before making a decision.

A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found that the vaccine was nearly 91% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infection. The Food and Drug Administration investigated that 3,100 vaccinated children concluded that the shot was safe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 94 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from Covid-19, more than 8,300 have been hospitalized, and more than 5,000 have severe coronavirus-related inflammation, according to the Associated Press. I developed a condition.

The most common side effects of the Covid vaccine in this age group are similar to those described for adults and teens, including fever, headache, discomfort and swelling, and redness at the injection site.

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer inner layer of the heart) are also symptoms of children aged 5 to 11 years, according to the Vaccine Information Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers. Listed. Vaccinated children. According to the fact sheet, it is unlikely that any of these side effects will occur.

On Wednesday evening, Tuckwiller emailed a question from The Register-Herald about the Covid vaccine for children.

Q: What advice do you give your parents about whether your child should be vaccinated?

A: This is the choice given to my parents. While some parents are dedicated to the health and well-being of their children, some families are others in deciding to vaccinate their children, such as the health of older grandparents and immunocompromised siblings who currently live at home. Factors also need to be considered. My job is to provide parents with all the information I have about the Covid-19 virus and Covid-19 vaccination so that they can make the best decisions they can make for their children. As parents of two girls of this particular age group, my husband and I must also make this decision for our children. What helped us was to consider the risks of both Covid-19 virus and Covid-19 vaccination. Because when you try to face it, the risks are terrifying. So far, I’m very happy to hear that no serious side effects have been detected in the 5-11 year old group.

Q: Is there anything parents can or should do to prepare their child (5-11 years old) for the Covid vaccine?

A: Of course. Preparing a child for Covid-19 vaccination in this age group is the same as preparing for a flu shot or other vaccination. Children who have not been given heads-ups about receiving shots in advance are often more likely to resist when it is time to receive shots. So talk to your child. Tell them that this is a vaccination they are familiar with about what can help protect them from the Covid-19 virus. And you can be honest. As with all other shots, let them know that taking a shot doesn’t always feel good. Of course, there are always exceptions …

Q: There are reports of side effects of the vaccine such as myocarditis and pericarditis in boys. Given that most children in this age group infected with Covid-19 do not appear to develop serious symptoms, is the vaccine worth the potential risk? In West Virginia, according to the DHHR website, the youngest group of people to report deaths is the 16-20 year group, with only two deaths reported in that group.

A: This is an interesting rationalization that many people cite about the pathogenicity of the Covid-19 virus in children. When you hear the word “almost,” you should pause. Does that “most” include your child? In reverse, “potentially infected with the Covid-19 virus, given that most children in this age group vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine do not appear to develop serious symptoms. Is it worth the risk? “It’s all about how you see it.

Q: Do parents need to take their child to a pediatrician or go to a pharmacy to vaccinate their child? Also, are there any benefits to vaccination of a child through a pediatrician, as opposed to a local pharmacy?

A: AccessHealth Pediatrics will provide the Covid-19 vaccine to groups aged 5-11 in a pediatric office. I am excited to be able to provide this to patients. Families often feel a deeper sense of security when they can see a pediatrician who often follows these children at all stages from the first few days of birth. You can also ask questions about your final choice and feel good. ..

Q: For children who are currently 11 years old and who may turn 12 in the coming weeks or months, either go ahead and get a low dose vaccine or wait until they get older and get a teenage vaccine. Is it recommended to inoculate?

A: There are several disagreements about this question. Ultimately, it’s up to you and your dad how you want to go. In pediatric medicine, many of our decisions depend on weight. Calculate the dosage based on the weight of the child. Therefore, if the child is in transition between the ages of 11 and 12 during this period, their weight can be a factor in determining the best course of action for the situation. Another reason is to sit down and talk with your child’s pediatrician.

Tuckwiller further clarified this question in a follow-up email received by The Register-Herald on Thursday.

A: The dosage is based on the age of the child on the first vaccination date. If your child changes from 11 to 12 years between the first vaccination and the second vaccination, you should be receiving a lower pediatric dose approved for your 11 year old child. .. With their first vaccination, they can still complete their major series with the same lower pediatric doses they received three weeks ago. However, technically, high doses of the second vaccination are not contraindicated because some children are 12 years old at the time of the second vaccination. Therefore, it is advisable to consult a pediatrician if a child who was previously 11 years old and is now 12 years old is eligible to receive the approved high dose for the group over 12 years old on that second shot. ..

Q: Is there anything else I didn’t ask about the Covid vaccine for children that it’s important for parents and the general public to know?

A: I always find it helpful to explain the concept of Covid-19 vaccination to parents and children and understand what it is. I tell my parents to think about it as they do with the army: the army is your defense. Antibodies are an army of our bodies. If you show the army a picture of the enemy (Covid-19 in this case), the army can recruit enough members to be ready. They already know who they are looking for, so they can recognize their enemies and start fighting immediately. If invaded. But if your army doesn’t see pictures of the enemy, you don’t know who to look for, and even before the army knows that the enemy has invaded, the army can be defeated by the enemy. The Covid-19 vaccine simply shows our body a picture of the virus and teaches the immune system how to recognize and fight Covid-19.

— The Associated Press contributed to this article.