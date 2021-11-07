



Editor’s note This article was provided by the Louisiana Department of Health. There are many questions about the rate at which the COVID-19 vaccine was developed, and of course it is. The vaccine appears to have been created within a year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the globe. However, in reality, research on the COVID-19 vaccine began about 20 years before the first discovery of a virus similar to the one that causes COVID-19 in 2002. Since then, medical professionals and researchers have used these vaccines to prevent serious illness and death. As the pandemic continued, medical professionals and researchers were ready to test the effectiveness of the vaccine, allowing us to start fighting the virus as soon as possible. We know a lot has happened since 2002, as the first iPhone announced in 2007, or Amazon Alexa was released in 2013. Over the last two decades, the many technologies we depend on every day have been created and released, and vaccines against COVID-19 have been developed and are constantly being researched. With the spread of COVID-19 worldwide in early 2020, medical professionals and researchers are ready to begin testing vaccines. Decades of research have allowed healthcare professionals to quickly target vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus, within the prescribed rules and regulations for testing new vaccines. So, I started clinical trials as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine is considered safe and effective by reputable healthcare professionals, healthcare providers, and regulatory agencies such as the CDC and FDA. The vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, now called Cominarty, is so safe and effective that the FDA granted full approval of the vaccine in August. It was given after months of rigorous and rigorous evaluation and observation of the millions of Americans who received this vaccine. More than 3.3 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide. You may have other questions. And that’s okay too. If you would like to talk to your doctor or a medical professional right away, please call the Ministry of Health hotline 855-453-0774. If you are ready and ready to vaccinate, there are more than 1,400 locations throughout the state, either reserved or brought in, ready to be vaccinated. To find a place to book or have your healthcare professional answer your questions, call 855-453-0774 or visit: covidvaccine.la.gov..

