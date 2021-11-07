Health
According to your doctor, a sure sign that you may have diabetes — don’t eat this
Diabetes mellitus Is one of the most deadly illnesses in the United States, but without it, I think it might not happen to me. However, according to doctors, it doesn’t hurt to know the signs that you may have diabetes. “It is very important to know the risk of diabetes and to be screened for diabetes early if you are worried about the risk. You can know the risk with a simple blood test.” To tell Dr. Dina AdimulamAle-trained endocrinologist specializing in diabetes, food as a medicine, and metabolic health. Read about the seven most worrisome symptoms —And don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others Certain signs that you may already have a COVID..
If you have diabetes, you may have polydipsia (increased thirst) or polyuria (frequent excessive urination). These are very common and it’s all due to your kidneys. Your kidneys are the organs that filter and absorb glucose. When you have diabetes, you have excess glucose. “High levels of glucose act like diuretics and cause excessive urination. If you can’t keep up with your fluid intake, this excessive urination can cause extreme thirst and dehydration.” Dr. Adimoolam says.
It’s natural to feel hungry after a long workout or skipping breakfast. However, diabetes may seem hungry for no reason — and you may find that food does not relieve pain. In fact, there is a medical term that you always feel hungry when you have diabetes. This is called polyphagia. “Diabetes is defined by a problem with a hormone called insulin,” says Dr. Adimoolam. “Insulin is important to allow glucose to enter cells that can be used for energy. In type 1 diabetes, insulin production is deficient. In type 2 diabetes, the body is resistant to the effects of insulin. (Insulin resistance). Because this glucose cannot enter cells for use in energy, your body feels it needs more food for energy and looks for food, but eats more That doesn’t help. It’s used for energy. “
It’s a good job if you speculate that blurred vision in diabetes is due to blood sugar problems. You are paying attention. When the blood sugar level rises, the crystalline lens of the eye swells and the body’s water is sucked into the crystalline lens. It can also damage blood vessels in the retina. They become weak and thin and can leak fatty proteins called exudates. This makes visibility difficult.
If your blood sugar is not controlled, you may experience high blood sugar (which can lead to nausea, fruity breath, shortness of breath, and dry mouth), or high blood sugar and you may feel energy deficient. “Diabetics cannot use their high blood sugar levels as energy, which is why they feel tired.” Dr. Adimulam says.
Scratches and scratches have no meaning to most people, but they can cause serious problems for diabetics and lead to infections. Diabetics are known to develop foot ulcers, for example. Wounds on the foot may not heal. Why? There is a direct relationship between blood sugar and healing. “In the primary closure of surgical wounds in high-risk patients, poor glycemic control is significantly associated with worse outcomes,” the determiner said. study.. “Every effort must be made to ensure strict control in both chronic and subacute perioperative periods.” “Chronic exposure to hyperglycemia is a vascular disease (we” diabetes “. It leads to what we call “vascular complications”). ” Dr. Adimuram. “”Damage to blood vessels limits blood flow to specific areas of the body and slows wound healing. “
Diabetes can cause numbness and tingling in the hands and feet. Doctors say this is due to diabetic neuropathy, a nerve injury that can “affect 50% of diabetics.” Mayo Clinic.. You may also have pain or cramps. Or you have proximal neuropathy (diabetic multiple root neuropathy). “This type of neuropathy, also known as diabetic muscular atrophy, often affects nerves in the thighs, hips, buttocks, and legs. It can also affect the abdomen and chest,” the clinic said. Says.
Black skin spots, called acanthosis nigricans, can be a sign of diabetes or, very rarely, certain cancers. Velvety folds are usually found on the skin wrinkles (mainly behind the neck and armpits). What are their causes? Usually insulin resistant. This is why it is so common among diabetics. “Too much insulin stimulates an increase in the abnormal growth of these skin cells.” Dr. Adimulam says.
Be aware of the symptoms and other symptoms listed here and contact your healthcare professional if any of them occur. “A certain amount of exercise every day may help lower blood sugar levels and prevent type 2 diabetes,” he said. Dr. Adimuram.. “Daily activities can also help you lose weight and improve your heart health.” And don’t miss these to get through this pandemic in your healthiest condition. 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..
Simple for a healthy lifeBe sure to follow Dr. Adimoolam Instagram When twitter..
