What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, November 7th

Within a week of Remembrance Day, the annual poppy campaign accelerated in the region, but the pandemic still faces many challenges, including fewer places to distribute pins.

Ottawa-based visual artist Aquil Virani was urged to explore the theme of dreaming of a better future during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown last spring. She called for the submission of a new bilingual art anthology, along with a prompt to Muslim artists.Those dreams are now open to the public Ottawa Wine Schaller, A book featuring everything from poetry and photography to henna design.

Reported by Ottawa Public Health (OPH) 52 more COVIDs-19 Saturdays..

How many cases do you have?

As of Saturday In Ottawa, there were 31,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19... There were 253 known active cases, 30,189 cases were considered resolved, and 604 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 57,400 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 55,900 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 222 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne More than 1,000 residents test positive for COVID-19 and report 14 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 20 cases and 1 death. Pikuwa Kanagan There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required Also for outdoor events..

The plan is Gradually lift public health measuresNext is mid-November, and the last is late March 2022.

The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside.

State Vaccine passport Needed by people of eligible vaccine age in many public places.People are paper, PDF, or QR code evidence.

Cafe owners use Ontario QR code verification to prove vaccination status with COVID-19. (Sumner / CBC)

West Quebec

Under that Green zone rules, 10 people are allowed to gather in a private residence and 20 people are allowed to gather outdoors. This increases to 50 people when playing sports.

There is no capacity limit For Quebec venues where seats are assigned And now the restaurant..The next rule will change November 15 In places such as schools, bars and gymnasiums.

The prime minister stated a state of emergency giving the government special authority in October It will be lifted when a child between the ages of 5 and 11 is vaccinated...

In town and outside12:12COVID vaccine for children Microbiologist Jason Tetro shares the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine for children in Canada. 12:12

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 are installed in many public spaces.

People can use the app and show paper evidence. Out-of-state people can show evidence from their state, territory, or country.The state has a record For use outside the state by Quebec..

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

Major upcoming dates include unvaccinated federal civil servants Being on unpaid leave November 15th at the earliest Quebec unvaccinated health workers You will lose your bonus and will need to be tested regularly.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

this means It is important to take precautions Staying home when sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you don’t live with.

People walk downtown Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Lee / CBC)

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

The time and duration of self-isolation varies. Quebec When Ontario Depending on the vaccination situation.

trip

Traveler Need to be vaccinated now Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada. Partially vaccinated travelers We can show evidence of COVID-19 molecular testing valid until November 29th.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people You can come to Canada.

United States All travelers must be fully vaccinated As of Monday.Some people with mixed doses Allowed When No recent testing required..

The prime minister said in late October he was a “very confident” country around the world Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

vaccination

vaccination Suppress spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.

The two most common are approved for young people Youth of 12 years old. Exam data is under review For the first shot for younger children and health authorities Enough to plan for approval..

Canadian Vaccine Task Force Says People You can wait 3-16 weeks between the first and second doses When Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.

was there First, second and third vaccine doses of over 3.6 million COVID-19 It is managed in the larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has approximately 2.3 million inhabitants.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination of people over 12 years old in 2021.. Some groups are currently eligible for a third dose.

Renfrew County When Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health I expanded the appointment for the third dose, Eastern Ontario Health Unit We are currently bringing it in for the third time.

The third eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine is #KFLA Expanded to include healthcare professionals. If you qualify, you will have to wait 6 months after your second dose. https://t.co/PlH53KWfqh .ThirdDose pic.twitter .com / eGVmkwBYXR & Mdash;@KFLAPH

People can Find local appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.Pharmacies and some family doctors provide vaccines Through our own reservation system..

Community health units have some flexibility So Check out their website For more information.They provide the dose with a sudden notice as follows The campaign is Bridging the vaccination rate gap.

State recommends People between the ages of 18 and 24 get the Pfizer-BioNTech, or Comirnaty, vaccine Moderna or Spikevax vaccines pose a mild risk of rare heart disease.

West Quebec

12 years old and over can Reserve Or visit Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) From illness like a cold Fever, cough, Runny nose, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

A COVID-19-positive case was confirmed at the Muddy Waters Restaurant in Verona between 10:30 am and 12:00 pm on Sunday, October 31st. For more information and follow-up instructions, please visit: https://t.co/lDYgbyR3aC pic.twitter.com/V3eGzmsuis & Mdash;@KFLAPH

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test can make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria, Symptoms, exposure, or have a specific job.

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies..

Quick takeaway tests are available in several places, Including some childcare environments at high risk.. Travelers in need of testing There are several local options for paying one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Alternatively, make sure the walk-in option is online. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have any questions.

Rapid COVID-19 test available In all kindergartens and elementary schools in Quebec..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Givi, and Anisinabeg can call the Health Center 819-449-5593 for tests or vaccines. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn By calling 613-625-1175 and the vaccine, 613-625-2259 ext. 225 or on mail..Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.