Experts show improved survival in patients with two of the three types of advanced breast cancer

According to an expert committee of the 6th International Consensus Conference on Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC 6), patients with two of the three most common types of advanced breast cancer currently have an average survival time of at least 5 years. is.

When breast cancer spreads to other parts of the body (called metastatic or advanced breast cancer), it becomes difficult to treat, resulting in a short average survival time. However, over the last decade, more research has been done on advanced breast cancer (ABC). This means that doctors know more about how to treat this disease.

In a session to agree on new guidelines for the treatment of advanced breast cancer, experts can further find effective treatments for a third type of ABC (called triple-negative ABC), where average survival remains low. He said a lot of work is needed.

The most common subtype of ABC is known as hormone-dependent or estrogen receptor positive (ER +) because its growth is stimulated by the hormone estrogen. Another subtype is known as HER2 +. This is because cancer cells overproduce a protein known as HER2, which stimulates its growth. Over the last decade, the median survival of these two subtypes of ABC together accounted for 85% of cases, rising from only 1 year or 2 to 5 years. This means that half of these cancer patients survive for more than 5 years, and some can survive for as long as 10 years.

The third subtype, known as triple-negative cancer, is not fueled by estrogen and does not overproduce HER2, but it offers fewer treatment options and results in lower patient survival. Over the past few years, expectations for this subtype have increased, and two new treatments have had some life-prolonging effects. In the new guidelines agreed at ABC 6, experts state that patients of this subtype should be able to take advantage of these new drugs, sacituzumab gobitecan and anti-PD-L1 drugs, especially pembrolizumab.

The main purpose of the Advanced Breast Cancer Conferences and ABC Global Alliance, as set forth in the ABC Global Charter, is to double the survival rates of patients with this disease by 2025.

Having achieved this in two of the three subtypes of advanced breast cancer, we have taken a major step towards the goal of doubling the average survival time of patients. The disease hasn’t been cured yet, but we’ve come a long way. This progress makes me feel hopeful. This means that for the majority of patients, they have a few years to live and have a good quality of life. Survival rates in patients with triple-negative breast cancer have also improved, but they need to do more, especially because they tend to affect younger people who often have young children. .. “ Professor Fatima Cardoso, Chair of ABC6 Conference and ABC Global Alliance, Director of Breast Unit at Champarimo Cancer Center in Lisbon, Portugal

The Advanced Breast Cancer International Consensus Conferences have been held for 10 years and meet every two years to share and discuss the latest research on ABC and update international guidelines on the best treatments for patients. New guidelines for this year’s conference will be published in early 2022.

Professor Cardoso said: “Ten years ago, there was a terrible lack of research on how to help patients with advanced breast cancer, so we needed to make most of the recommendations based on expert opinion.

“We have worked hard to revitalize the research community on this issue and have made great strides in the last decade. As a result, most of ABC’s treatment recommendations are the best possible this year. Based on the science of. Evidence called Level 1. This is good news for patients because they are confident that the treatments offered are backed by the best science and are most likely to stay healthy longer. . “

Mrs. Renata Heidinger, Co-Chair of ABC 6 and Co-Chair of ABC 6, a Breast Cancer Survivor since 2000, said: Contribution to Understanding, Treating, and Improving Survival of Advanced Breast Cancer Over the past decade, this has had a profound impact on patients’ lives. There is no doubt that we will continue to make further improvements to support more patients. Patients with metastatic disease survive for more than 5 years. “

It also emphasizes the new ABC guidelines.

Breast cancer with limited metastatic lesions and treatment-sensitive (called oligometastatic disease) “may survive or cure for a long time with an interdisciplinary approach.”

Cancer and treatment-related cognitive impairment (CRCI) or "neoplastic brain" is a real condition with physical changes in the brain as a result of cancer treatment and should be dismissed as "in the mind" is not. For the first time, the guidelines define the state and make recommendations for managing it. For example, regular exercise and screening for factors that can be improved or corrected, such as side effects of medications, mental distress, depression and anxiety, and alcohol. Use and vitamin deficiency.

For the first time, the guidelines state that the caregiver of the patient also needs support. Experts require working caregivers to be protected from discrimination in the workplace and entitled to reasonable adjustments such as continued employment and flexible work to meet their long-term care responsibilities. ..

There are no reliable figures for the number of women (and men) living with advanced breast cancer. However, there are more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer worldwide each year, killing 600,000. Approximately 5-10% of cases are locally advanced or metastasized at diagnosis, reaching nearly 80% in developing countries. About one-third of all Early breast cancer Even with the utmost care, the case becomes metastatic.