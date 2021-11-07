The number of families affected by Alzheimer’s disease could triple by 2050





Alzheimer's disease Drug developer AC Immune predicts that the number of families affected by degenerative diseases will nearly triple from 2050 to 150 million, the CEO said in an interview with a German magazine. The company recently secured millions of investments from key backers of German COVID-19 vaccine developer BioNTech, while gaining potential for the Parkinson's disease vaccine. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune, explained in an interview with the German business magazine Wirtschaftswoche, published online on Sunday, that the cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown. It has now affected 55 million families, she said. Andreas and Thomas Strüngmann's holding company Atos (BioNTech's anchor investor), along with financial firm MIG and First Capital Partners, jointly own 12% of AC immunity after a deal signed a few weeks ago. Pfeiffer said he was doing it. The planned investment was announced in July. Atos and MIG were involved in the establishment of BioNTech, which developed the most widely used COVID-19 vaccine in the western world in collaboration with partner Pfizer, and are still major shareholders. PET scan showing the difference between the brains of healthy elderly people and the brains of elderly people suffering from Alzheimer's disease (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Pfeifer said carrying Struengmann's twins is a "blessing" for AC Immune. "If anyone knows how to commercialize a vaccine, it's BioNTech , "She said. AC Immune is working on several compounds of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, including vaccines. The company has not yet launched the drug. Another investor in AC Immune is Dietmar Hopp through his biotechnology holding company Dietvani, just above 20%. There are also institutional investors and other individual investors.

