Pennsylvania Children’s Vaccine “Parents Lined Up”: Latest Updates





Pennsylvania — Vaccines for children ages 5-11 have begun to be rolled out in Pennsylvania, and authorities have reported strong turnout in the first week after the shots were approved by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. ..

A total of more than 414,000 vaccines, specially designed with one-third of regular vaccines, have been distributed to healthcare providers throughout Pennsylvania. “It’s exciting to see parents line up to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus that caused this pandemic,” Deputy Secretary of Health and Welfare Alison Beam said at a press conference this week. .. “I tell my fellow parents: If you have children aged 5 to 11, get them vaccinated and give your child the power to learn, play and become a child safely. Please give. ”

The state fully vaccinates 72.2 percent of adults over the age of 18. However, children under the age of 12 who make up a huge block of individuals in schools have been exposed to the virus in recent months without vaccine protection. Schoolchildren’s infection rates are up to 11 times higher this fall than last fall. Authorities believe this is partly due to the more contagious delta mutants of the virus. According to authorities, about a quarter of all new cases are children.

At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children aged 5-11 years. Existing clinics are receiving doses in the state, and providers are working directly with the school to establish new clinics on or near the school grounds. “The CDC says it will increase delivery directly to providers in the coming days and weeks,” Beam added.

According to the CDC’s announcement, vaccination was nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years, similar to that seen in adult vaccine trials. In clinical trials, the side effects of the vaccine were mild and self-limited, similar to those seen with other vaccines recommended for adults and children. The most common side effect was arm pain. Click here to find a vaccine provider and schedule a reservation near you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/pennsylvania/across-pa/parents-lining-kids-vaccine-pa-latest-updates

