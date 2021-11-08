The Wake Co. Health Department will begin offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 on Monday.





Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – The Wake County Public Health Department will begin vaccination of children ages 5-11 with Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. There are an estimated 102,000 children in that age range who live in Wake County and are currently eligible for the vaccine. The county has ordered thousands of doses and has made reservations at the Wake County Human Service Center, Wake County Public Health Center, and Wake County Northern, Southern, and Eastern Regional Centers. This week, the Garrett family applied for pediatric vaccination in three out of four children. Twins Addison and Kinsey are 6 years old and their eldest son Charlie is 11 years old. Alexandria Garrett, who booked in Walgreens, said: Her husband, Charles Garrett, said: 2 weeks. “ Parents like Krystal Palmateer prefer to wait. “I’m definitely not against the vaccine, so I need to do more research,” she explained. The CDC and FDA recently approved a pediatric vaccine for Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The FDA has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children. The next ones are:

According to Pfizer, the two-shot series is one-third that of adults and is 90.7% effective for children aged 5-11 years. However, there is a very rare risk of developing a condition that causes inflammation of the heart called myocarditis. At Triangle Hospital, COVID-19 vaccinated people have some cases of possible heart inflammation

Most children infected with COVID-19 usually have mild symptoms and a lower risk of hospitalization. The CDC said that of the 1.9 million COVID-19 cases reported in children aged 5 to 11 years, 94 died. “COVID-related death.” “I feel that the kids got it the least. They recovered better from it,” Palmatia said. “I’m not saying that children weren’t affected by being infected with COVID, but I think vaccines are premature for children.” Garrett has missed a chance and tells CBS17 that vaccination of children will ultimately help families live with less fear. “Sure, child mortality isn’t that high,” said Charles Garrett. “But in order to sniff this out, we need to go ahead and vaccinate as many people as possible.” Parents can make appointments for their children to be vaccinated Wake County Public Health Service website..

