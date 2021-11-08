UK Government May Limit Travel for People Who Refuse Covid Boosters | Coronavirus

More than 10 million people in the UK have Covid vaccine replacement shots, as government sources have confirmed that they are considering a travel ban plan for those who do not receive booster offers.

NHS figures on Sunday show that 10,062,704 people in the UK have received a booster jab, or a third shot for someone with weakened immunity. England Reach 8.5 million.

The milestone continues on Saturday’s booster record day, when more than 371,000 people in the UK had jabs. However, about 30% of people over the age of 80 and over 60% of people over the age of 50 have not yet received additional doses.

Health Minister Sajid Javid tells people Providing booster shots When they qualified, they described Push as a “national mission” that would help the country “avoid returning to restrictions and enjoy Christmas.”