Ontario reports 636 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths





Toronto-Ontario reported 636 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths associated with the disease on Sunday. The last time the state saw more than 600 new infections a day was on October 9. New cases have increased significantly from 508 infections on Saturday and 563 infections on Friday. As a result, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases per day in the state continues to rise, reaching about 468. The average for the previous week was about 362. With over 27,100 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health states that the state’s positive rate is about 2 percent. The final positive rate reached 2% on October 4th. Dr. Barry Pakes of the University of Toronto’s Temarty School of Medicine spoke with CP24 and called him “extremely concerned” about the increase in incidents. “It has been declining consistently and slowly, but finally the weather has cooled and everyone is back. In some school cases, it’s gaining a bit more momentum,” he said. “We are looking forward to the winter vacation and are thinking for ourselves what will happen in 6-8 weeks, so we need to be a little worried.” At least 126 people are being treated for the new coronavirus in Ontario’s intensive care unit, officials said. Vaccination status data for hospital and ICU admissions will not be updated on Sunday due to lack of hospital reports. The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the lab in Ontario is currently 603,231, including 9,898 deaths and 589,533 recovery. Where are the cases of COVID-19? Several public health departments have reported more than 20 new infections on Sunday. according to State Epidemiology ReportThere are 60 cases in Toronto, 41 cases in the Peel area, and 39 cases in the York area. There are 47 cases in Simcoe Muskoka, 45 cases in Niagara, 42 cases in Ottawa, 39 cases in Sudbury and Districts, and 33 cases in Windsor. Of the cases reported on Sunday, 50 were between the ages of 12 and 19 and 138 were under the age of 12. There were 216 cases of infection in people between the ages of 20 and 39, and an additional 146 cases in individuals between the ages of 40 and 60. 90 infectious diseases were found in the elderly over the age of 60. Authorities recorded an additional 257 cases of the Delta variant in the lab-confirmed COVID-19 test, for a total of 21,709. Over 11 million people are vaccinated with both COVID-19 vaccines. This means that 74% of Ontario’s population is considered fully vaccinated. Inside story: The numbers used in this story can be found in the COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary of the Ontario Department of Health. The number of cases in a city or region may differ slightly from what the state reports, as local governments report figures at different times.

