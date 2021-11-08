Health
USPSTF makes it easy to get lung cancer screening
If you are a current or previous smoker, you may benefit from an annual lung cancer screening. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women in the United States. Every year, more people die than the total of breast, prostate and colon cancers.
Lung cancer usually does not cause symptoms until it is in the advanced stage. Screening helps detect lung cancer in the early stages when cure can be achieved.
The National Football League (NFL) has funded the American Cancer Society to raise awareness of lung cancer screening and smoking cessation activities. Pardee is one of the two community health screening partners of the American Cancer Society NFL Change Grant Lung Cancer Screening. In collaboration with the Blue Ridge Health Center, funding from the grant will provide uninsured patients at high risk of lung cancer with resources for lung cancer screening and smoking cessation.
New Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines
In March 2021, the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) updated the lung cancer screening guidelines. It has reduced the amount of tobacco consumed and the age of screening. If you are between the ages of 50 and 80, are currently smoking, have quit smoking within the last 15 years, and have at least 20 packs, you are eligible for a low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) lung cancer screening each year. Year history.
Pack Year is a way for clinicians to estimate how much you smoke in your lifetime. The clinician multiplies the number of packs of cigarettes you smoke each day by the number of years you smoke. One pack year means that you smoke about one pack (20 cigarettes) every day for a year. If you smoke 1 pack a day for 20 years, or 2 packs a day for 10 years, that means you have a history of 20 pack years.
The USPSTF does not recommend lung cancer screening for people who have not smoked for more than 15 years, who are 81 years of age or older, or who have health problems who cannot undergo surgery if they are diagnosed with lung cancer. ..
What is Lung Cancer Screening?
During lung cancer screening, the individual lies on a table and an x-ray machine takes a detailed picture of the chest, including the lungs, heart, and bones. This procedure uses a low dose of radiation, is painless, and takes only a few minutes. It is important to note that this machine is not as sealed as an MRI scanner.
Medicare and most insurance plans help you pay for lung cancer screening. Check with your insurance company for coverage.
Risk of lung cancer screening
There are several risks associated with lung cancer screening. First, they can lead to false positive results. This suggests that the test suggests that the person has lung cancer, but it does mean that they do not actually have cancer. False positive results can lead to additional imaging and procedures.
Second, radiation from recurrent LDCT tests may increase the risk of cancer.
Screening can also lead to “overdiagnosis.” This means that screening has found cases of lung cancer that may not have caused problems for the patient.
Because of these risks, lung cancer screening is recommended only for people who are at high risk of developing lung cancer and who are healthy enough to be treated if they have lung cancer.
How to reduce the risk of lung cancer
The best way to reduce the risk of lung cancer is to quit smoking and avoid inhaling indirect smoking or burning biofuels. Even if you are screened for lung cancer every year, you still need to quit smoking.
If you need help quitting smoking, talk to your doctor. There are medicines and treatments that can make it easier to quit.
Ask your health care provider if you would benefit from lung cancer screening. To find a provider near you, please visit www.pardeehospital.org.
Dr. Mark Goldblatt is a certified pulmonologist at Carolina Lung and Sleep at Pardee.
