Dr. A Oveta Fuller talks about FDA advisory COVID-19 vaccine and hesitation

Michigan Daily spoke with Dr. A. Oveta Fuller, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology and a member of the FDA Vaccine and Biological Products Advisory. Committee..She talked about the committee’s recent affairs recommendation Emergency permission for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Children 5-11 years old, previous vote on COVID-19 vaccination and vaccine hesitation.

This interview has been edited and summarized for clarity.

Michigan Daily: Why did you vote to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children?

A. Oveta Fuller: Obviously, we are in a coronavirus pandemic and need to use all the tools available that are safe and effective. Based on the data presented in clinical trials aged 5 to 11 years and the deployment benefits of millions of Pfizer vaccines over the last decade, the benefits appear to far outweigh the risks. So I voted in favor of making it available to parents who choose to vaccinate their children. My opinion was not to make it mandatory, but to make it accessible.

TMD: What does the FDA Advisory Board on COVID-19 vaccination consider when deciding whether to approve a new vaccine for use in a particular population?

AO Fuller: We examine the data, perform our own analysis, and then consider what the FDA presents to us. Consider the original information from the company. In this case, Pfizer was considering a clinical trial. We consider the overall situation of the pandemic and what are the risks to those we want to protect? Without the product, is there anything else that reduces risk and produces the same result? And what are the benefits of a particular product over known or potential risks?

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 found themselves in an incredible situation where they couldn’t go to school or are now in school. You are safe Infected children can bring home a virus that may not get sick, but they can make people with weak immunity sick. So these are the stresses I know that many parents are experiencing and we are waiting for something to help them.

We saw Low dose The amount of vaccine in a child not only does not cause more side effects, but also works to protect it. That’s what we’re looking for. It is fairly safe as we can study and is effective in preventing hospitalization in this age group.From the data presented for national demographics, COVID is Top 10 Causes of death in children between the ages of 5 and 11 We were initially made to think that it was the most harmful illness for the elderly, but that is not always true.

TMD: Do COVID-19 virus and vaccines affect infants and children aged 12-18 differently? If so, how?

AO Fuller: With COVID, we know that all age groups can get sick. There is a multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, which is associated with COVID. Children At the age of 5-11, it can cause long-term fatigue and cause serious physical problems. Looking at the vaccine, the fact that the vaccinated children had no cases of COVID meant that they were essentially more protected from serious illness. And it seems to be very much needed to help protect our population. NS the study More than 6 months have been taken to ensure the safety of children.

TMD: Last December, the FDA Advisory Board Voted You were one of four to grant an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine No vote, Voted in favor of giving EUA to Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Why did you vote against Pfizer?

AO Fuller: I voted against Pfizer. Not because I didn’t believe in the vaccine, but because the way I presented the data for the day didn’t answer some of the important questions I had about the impact of the vaccine on the population. It’s not common for sessions to be formatted on a virtual platform, but I didn’t really see other colleagues and didn’t have much time to ask questions. So there was a question I thought was closely related to the unanswered benefit-risk issue. I was willing to press the “yes” button to release it to millions of people without some understanding of these answers. I didn’t think I had the opportunity to get information to ensure that it wasn’t known.

TMD: Has the advisory board’s review process changed since this first “opposition” vote? If so, what are they?

AO Fuller: Yes, next week modernThe review process of the FDA VRBPAC Committee has changed to allow more time for discussions and questions in the afternoon. It really made a big difference because I was able to ask sponsors, people seeking approval or the company until I was happy that all the questions were asked. Then we had time to discuss concerns, questions and thoughts among ourselves. This applies to all subsequent meetings on the COVID vaccine.

TMD: Was your experience like sitting on this panel and responsible for making safe and informed recommendations regarding the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public during a pandemic?

AO Fuller: It was a great experience. I don’t think I felt how intense it was and how much we wanted to think that science was absolute. But in this pandemic, there’s a lot we don’t know about COVID-19 itself. And certainly, in such a background, we cannot know everything about the vaccines we want to know, like the long-term effects. But I can’t afford to wait five or six years to see what happens. There is no evidence of an effective vaccine other than protection from COVID, and side effects usually appear shortly after an individual receives the dose. I think I was surprised at the subtleties of having to think about what is best in the big picture, both for individuals and for society.

TMD: Was there more pressure than the adult population when recommending the Pfizer vaccine to young children? Why, why not?

AO Fuller: Whether you’re an adult, adolescent, or pediatrician, I think it’s a heavy responsibility no matter how you look at it. For me, I thought my parents had to decide to vaccinate their children between the ages of 5 and 11. I knew that there were many parents who were very careful about their children, especially in online and face-to-face schools, and very much emphasized what would happen to them.

As a parent myself, I knew the anxiety of wanting to know what was best for your child. Choosing not to make social progress or exposure to an environment with the coronavirus when attending school is a difficult choice. It seems unfair to withhold the protection of the COVID vaccine for children from parents who want to do their best to balance child safety and learning. Some parents don’t want to do this, but if they feel it’s best for their kids, it’s okay.

TMD: How do you think systematic barriers to health care and general education in science and healthcare affect vaccine hesitation?

AO Fuller: There was a legacy of distrust, Of course, in healthcare and research systems. Colored races and women do not always receive the best medical care and reliable medical services. Its legacy of distrust, lack of involvement, or lack of best care certainly spreads to COVID-19. Hesitation may be asking, “How do you know this is okay,” especially for people with color. I think that’s part of it, as no one told us because there were times when my community wasn’t okay.

The other is that it was politicized very quickly. Some brave people don’t vaccinate, or COVID doesn’t hurt you, but that’s wrong. Unfortunately, I suspect that many people have died because of that.

TMD: What do you say to make informed decisions to those who are hesitant to vaccinate themselves or vaccinate their children?

AO Fuller: 90% of people in hospitals with COVID are unvaccinated. In short, not having a vaccine is a risk factor for getting COVID and should be convincing. Side effects The proportion of vaccines we know from clinical trials and deployments of more than millions of people is relatively benign. There is no direct relationship between vaccination and death.

TMD: What’s Next for the FDA’s COVID-19 Advisory Board on Vaccines?

AO Fuller: do not understand. I don’t know what to review next, or whether to review something next. Each committee is made up of people who are available, have no conflicts of interest, and are involved in the discussion of the subject of expertise. I think there may be some approval for Moderna’s pediatric vaccine, but I don’t know.

