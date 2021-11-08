Health
New data estimates that thousands of Australians are living with undiagnosed cancer after the blockade of COVID-19
Health experts say there is evidence that the blockade of COVID-19 leaves thousands of cancer cases undiagnosed, and there are new data showing the number of cases detected during the pandemic.
Key Point:
- Last year, 7.30 revealed that tests to diagnose cancer decreased during the first blockade in March and April.
- The new numbers are currently confirming a decline in actual diagnostics and continue throughout the year
- One expert says that a decrease in the number of cases diagnosed means that people remain unaware that they are ill.
It warned that the unintended health effects of COVID-19 could last for months or even years.
By 7.30, the Victorian Department of Health reported that between April and July last year, the number of cases of breast cancer detected decreased by 37% and the number of cases of intestinal cancer detected decreased by 3 years. It decreased by 23%. Previous.
This year’s estimates show a similar pattern, with Professor Sue Evans, a report produced by a team at the Victorian Cancer Council, telling 7.30 that data showing a decline in cancer cases is far from good news. Instead, many people simply show that they are unaware that they are ill.
Professor Evans said there was concern that these people could develop more advanced cancers in the coming months and years.
The numbers from Victoria are the most exemplary of the problem, as the state has experienced the longest blockade in the country and in the world.
last year 7.30 reveals federal data showing that cancer screening has declined During the first blockade from March to April 2020.
The new numbers show that this has led to a reduction in the actual cancers being diagnosed.
“Difference between life and death”
During that first blockade, 46-year-old Honey Strachan noticed an ulcer on her tongue.
She started working from her home in the Victorian town of Ballarat. She was more than an hour’s drive away from the GP in Melbourne CBD, where she normally worked, delaying her doctor’s examination of ulcers.
“At the time, I was afraid that getting infected with COVID might not seem like a positive thing, so I think it lasted a little longer than going to meet someone,” she said.
A few months later, in September 2020, she finally went to her doctor in her town.
“They introduced me to see an otolaryngologist,” she said.
“I went and met him, and he saw and immediately told me he thought it was cancerous-it was tongue cancer.”
Strachan was rushed to undergo surgery, half of his tongue was removed and replaced with flesh on his forearm.
At that time, I just thought,’Well, well, maybe I can’t speak well. Maybe I can’t work anymore. And will I eventually survive?’
She recovered in the hospital alone for a few weeks and learned to eat and talk with her new tongue.
“Since this experience, I have put my health first and everything else works. [it] Not the other way around. “
She urges everyone to “listen to your body … put your health first.”
“It may mean the difference between life and death for you,” she said.
“Prioritize your health”
A similar trend has emerged in Sydney after the recent blockade, where regular breast screening was temporarily suspended.
“The number of cancer cases has decreased,” said Sanjay Warrier, a breast cancer surgeon.
“And this is essentially in the midst of a pandemic strain of the system, ultimately reflecting a decline in overall cancer diagnosis.”
Warrior Associate Professor One year after Sydney’s blockade in early 2020, we provided data at 7.30 showing a marked increase in more advanced breast cancer in his patients.
He said the same trend was likely to occur after the recent blockade, and that the effects could be felt for some time.
“I believe that next year there may be more cases that have progressed over time. This is a reflection of COVID-19.
“And it both makes me cry [cancer] And even with other illnesses.
“It’s important to prioritize your health … and if you have any symptoms, we really encourage you to see the GP.
“If you plan to show it, please do it.”
There is a similar tendency Attention overseas..
Experts said in 7.30 that the blockade of cancer diagnosis was due to the closure of some screening services, the burden on the healthcare system, and those who hesitate to assess symptoms by doctors for fear of catching COVID-19. He said it was likely.
Fighting cancer in COVID-19
In Sutherland Shire, Sydney, 53-year-old Melissa Bryce has enjoyed returning to bushwalking with friends since recovering from a cancer diagnosed in the midst of a pandemic last year.
She planned to shoot a mammogram on Breast Screen, a government-run service last May. However, Ms. Bryce said she could not get the promise because it had just resumed after the blockade of Sydney and the woman who missed the promise was given priority.
“I waited a few months and checked my breasts again and everything seemed normal, and I thought,’Oh, I should bring my mammogram,'” she said.
She made a promise but said she canceled it when she became nervous about the increase in COVID cases.
“I regret it later,” she said.
In September 2020, Ms. Bryce felt a lump and eventually went for an examination.
“Ultrasound and mammograms showed a mass of about 4 centimeters,” she said.
She was told that it was cancer and that it had spread to her lymph nodes.
“It was not only breast cancer, but also triple-negative breast cancer, which is a less common type of breast cancer,” she said.
“This is the most aggressive type of breast cancer and the most difficult to treat. I was shocked to hear it.
“I should have gone as soon as possible when Breast Screen resumed.”
Ms. Bryce has one simple message to those with symptoms that are delaying doctors’ evaluation.
“I wish I had had a mammogram three months ago, or even two months ago, because the cancer might have been smaller,” she told 7.30.
“I don’t know if you’ll be one in seven Australian women diagnosed with breast cancer, but I was checking my breasts. I don’t have a real family history.
“I didn’t think I was, but it was.”
I saw this story on ABCTV at 7.30 tonight, iview..
Loading form …
..
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-08/thousands-living-with-undiagnosed-cancers-covid-19-lockdowns/100595846
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]