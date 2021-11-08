New data estimates that thousands of Australians are living with undiagnosed cancer after the blockade of COVID-19

Health experts say there is evidence that the blockade of COVID-19 leaves thousands of cancer cases undiagnosed, and there are new data showing the number of cases detected during the pandemic.

Key Point: Last year, 7.30 revealed that tests to diagnose cancer decreased during the first blockade in March and April.

Last year, 7.30 revealed that tests to diagnose cancer decreased during the first blockade in March and April. The new numbers are currently confirming a decline in actual diagnostics and continue throughout the year

The new numbers are currently confirming a decline in actual diagnostics and continue throughout the year One expert says that a decrease in the number of cases diagnosed means that people remain unaware that they are ill.

It warned that the unintended health effects of COVID-19 could last for months or even years.

By 7.30, the Victorian Department of Health reported that between April and July last year, the number of cases of breast cancer detected decreased by 37% and the number of cases of intestinal cancer detected decreased by 3 years. It decreased by 23%. Previous.

This year’s estimates show a similar pattern, with Professor Sue Evans, a report produced by a team at the Victorian Cancer Council, telling 7.30 that data showing a decline in cancer cases is far from good news. Instead, many people simply show that they are unaware that they are ill.

“We believe that there are currently about 3,500 Victorian people who have not been diagnosed with cancer,” she said.

Professor Evans said there was concern that these people could develop more advanced cancers in the coming months and years.

The numbers from Victoria are the most exemplary of the problem, as the state has experienced the longest blockade in the country and in the world.

last year 7.30 reveals federal data showing that cancer screening has declined During the first blockade from March to April 2020.

The new numbers show that this has led to a reduction in the actual cancers being diagnosed.

“Difference between life and death”

During that first blockade, 46-year-old Honey Strachan noticed an ulcer on her tongue.

She started working from her home in the Victorian town of Ballarat. She was more than an hour’s drive away from the GP in Melbourne CBD, where she normally worked, delaying her doctor’s examination of ulcers.

Honey Strachan was reluctant to go to the doctor when an ulcer appeared on her tongue during the blockade last year. ((( ABC News: Nadia Daily ).

“At the time, I was afraid that getting infected with COVID might not seem like a positive thing, so I think it lasted a little longer than going to meet someone,” she said.

A few months later, in September 2020, she finally went to her doctor in her town.

“They introduced me to see an otolaryngologist,” she said.

“I went and met him, and he saw and immediately told me he thought it was cancerous-it was tongue cancer.”

Strachan was rushed to undergo surgery, half of his tongue was removed and replaced with flesh on his forearm.

At that time, I just thought,’Well, well, maybe I can’t speak well. Maybe I can’t work anymore. And will I eventually survive?’

“I was very stressed.”

She recovered in the hospital alone for a few weeks and learned to eat and talk with her new tongue.

“Since this experience, I have put my health first and everything else works. [it] Not the other way around. “

She urges everyone to “listen to your body … put your health first.”

“It may mean the difference between life and death for you,” she said.

“Prioritize your health”

A similar trend has emerged in Sydney after the recent blockade, where regular breast screening was temporarily suspended.

“The number of cancer cases has decreased,” said Sanjay Warrier, a breast cancer surgeon.

“And this is essentially in the midst of a pandemic strain of the system, ultimately reflecting a decline in overall cancer diagnosis.”

Breast cancer surgeon Sanjay Warrier believes that next year there could be a surge in diagnoses of breast cancer and other illnesses. ((( ABC News: Tom Hancock ).

Warrior Associate Professor One year after Sydney’s blockade in early 2020, we provided data at 7.30 showing a marked increase in more advanced breast cancer in his patients.

He said the same trend was likely to occur after the recent blockade, and that the effects could be felt for some time.

“We may not start soaring until mid-next year,” he said.

“I believe that next year there may be more cases that have progressed over time. This is a reflection of COVID-19.

“And it both makes me cry [cancer] And even with other illnesses.

“It’s important to prioritize your health … and if you have any symptoms, we really encourage you to see the GP.

“If you plan to show it, please do it.”

There is a similar tendency Attention overseas..

Experts said in 7.30 that the blockade of cancer diagnosis was due to the closure of some screening services, the burden on the healthcare system, and those who hesitate to assess symptoms by doctors for fear of catching COVID-19. He said it was likely.

Fighting cancer in COVID-19

In Sutherland Shire, Sydney, 53-year-old Melissa Bryce has enjoyed returning to bushwalking with friends since recovering from a cancer diagnosed in the midst of a pandemic last year.

Melissa Bryce says she regrets the delay in the mammogram. ((( ABC News: Elena De Bruijne ).

She planned to shoot a mammogram on Breast Screen, a government-run service last May. However, Ms. Bryce said she could not get the promise because it had just resumed after the blockade of Sydney and the woman who missed the promise was given priority.

“I waited a few months and checked my breasts again and everything seemed normal, and I thought,’Oh, I should bring my mammogram,'” she said.

She made a promise but said she canceled it when she became nervous about the increase in COVID cases.

“I regret it later,” she said.

In September 2020, Ms. Bryce felt a lump and eventually went for an examination.

“Ultrasound and mammograms showed a mass of about 4 centimeters,” she said.

Melissa Bryce was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. ((( supply ).

She was told that it was cancer and that it had spread to her lymph nodes.

“It was not only breast cancer, but also triple-negative breast cancer, which is a less common type of breast cancer,” she said.

“This is the most aggressive type of breast cancer and the most difficult to treat. I was shocked to hear it.

“I was scared. I was really, really worried and thought a little behind my head that I shouldn’t have waited those three months to take the mammogram.

“I should have gone as soon as possible when Breast Screen resumed.”

Ms. Bryce has one simple message to those with symptoms that are delaying doctors’ evaluation.

“I wish I had had a mammogram three months ago, or even two months ago, because the cancer might have been smaller,” she told 7.30.

“I don’t know if you’ll be one in seven Australian women diagnosed with breast cancer, but I was checking my breasts. I don’t have a real family history.

“I didn’t think I was, but it was.”

I saw this story on ABCTV at 7.30 tonight, iview..

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 6 minutes 19 seconds 6 NS How to get a rapid antigen test

What you need to know about coronavirus:

Loading form …