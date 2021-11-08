It’s World Diabetes Day-this is what you need to know

Diabetes and malaise

Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms associated with poor control of blood sugar levels.

If blood sugar levels are not controlled, diabetics are more likely to become dehydrated because higher blood sugar levels increase the number of times they go to the bathroom. Increased urination can cause dehydration, which can lead to fatigue, headaches, and dizziness.

Other factors that can contribute to malaise in diabetics are the underlying disorder, such as anemia and hypothyroidism, and diabetes-related complications, such as kidney, heart, and liver damage. It is important to talk to your doctor about your prescription and dosage, as some medications can cause fatigue.

A healthy lifestyle is the key to preventing fatigue. It is important to exercise daily, eat well, drink plenty of water, and take proper medication.



How Diet and Exercise Fight Diabetes

according to Diabetes australiaIf you have pre-diabetes, losing 5-10% of your current weight can prevent type 2 diabetes in nearly 6 out of 10 people.

In addition, exercise helps your body’s insulin work more effectively, lowers your blood pressure, and reduces your risk of heart disease.

Planning and preparing a healthy diet is important, but you also need to consider the size of your part.

Approximately a quarter of the plate should be filled with low GI carbohydrates (whole grains, or starchy foods such as low GI basmati rice, whole grain pasta, and corn). A quarter of the dish should be filled with lean protein such as lean lean meat, fish, skinless chicken, and tofu. The second half of the plate should be filled with raw / cooked non-starch vegetables or salads such as broccoli, carrots, salads and beans.

Why low GI foods? They release glucose slowly and steadily, which means less spikes in blood glucose levels.Low GI foods include traditional rolled oats, rich whole grain bread, lentils and legumes, sweet potatoes, milk, yogurt, pasta, and diabetes-specific health shakes like gluselna.

Healthy eating tips

Here are some useful tips from Glucerna on healthy habits in managing diabetes:

Eat a regular diet and spread it evenly throughout the day-this will help you manage your blood sugar levels.

If you are taking insulin or other diabetes medications, you may need snacks between meals.

Beware of treats – Choose healthy treat options.

Make sure the whole family enjoys the same healthy meal together. There is no need to prepare separate meals.

A nutritionist can help you put together a personalized diet plan that works for you.



Exercise tips

Exercise is important for preventing diabetes, but if you already have diabetes, it is important to stabilize your blood sugar when you exercise. If they are too low, they can develop hypoglycemia. Sometimes referred to as “hypoglycemia,” in extreme cases can lead to seizures and loss of consciousness.

Talk to your doctor about a complete health check before starting a regular exercise program and do it slowly at first.

Diabetes australia To avoid dehydration, it is advisable to drink excess fluid before, during, and after exercise (only for long periods of exercise). If additional carbohydrates are needed, the water can be water or a sweet drink, 250 ml every 15 minutes, or 1 liter of water per hour is recommended.

Extra carbohydrates before and during exercise can prevent hypoglycemia and may be needed after exercise.

Glucerna is a diabetes-specific health shake specially prescribed for people with diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance. Use it as part of your diabetes management plan to help manage your blood sugar levels. Glucerna Diabetes Specific Health Shake contains a unique blend of sustained release carbohydrates that helps minimize spikes in blood glucose when compared to sustained release high GI carbohydrates.

Need more advice? Talk to your dietitian to determine a diet plan that will help you manage your weight safely and effectively, and how energy drinks can help you manage your blood sugar during exercise.

With the offer of Gruselna..

* Food for special medical purposes. Use under medical supervision.