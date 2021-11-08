Health
It’s World Diabetes Day-this is what you need to know
Diabetes and malaise
Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms associated with poor control of blood sugar levels.
If blood sugar levels are not controlled, diabetics are more likely to become dehydrated because higher blood sugar levels increase the number of times they go to the bathroom. Increased urination can cause dehydration, which can lead to fatigue, headaches, and dizziness.
Other factors that can contribute to malaise in diabetics are the underlying disorder, such as anemia and hypothyroidism, and diabetes-related complications, such as kidney, heart, and liver damage. It is important to talk to your doctor about your prescription and dosage, as some medications can cause fatigue.
A healthy lifestyle is the key to preventing fatigue. It is important to exercise daily, eat well, drink plenty of water, and take proper medication.
How Diet and Exercise Fight Diabetes
according to Diabetes australiaIf you have pre-diabetes, losing 5-10% of your current weight can prevent type 2 diabetes in nearly 6 out of 10 people.
In addition, exercise helps your body’s insulin work more effectively, lowers your blood pressure, and reduces your risk of heart disease.
Planning and preparing a healthy diet is important, but you also need to consider the size of your part.
Approximately a quarter of the plate should be filled with low GI carbohydrates (whole grains, or starchy foods such as low GI basmati rice, whole grain pasta, and corn). A quarter of the dish should be filled with lean protein such as lean lean meat, fish, skinless chicken, and tofu. The second half of the plate should be filled with raw / cooked non-starch vegetables or salads such as broccoli, carrots, salads and beans.
Why low GI foods? They release glucose slowly and steadily, which means less spikes in blood glucose levels.Low GI foods include traditional rolled oats, rich whole grain bread, lentils and legumes, sweet potatoes, milk, yogurt, pasta, and diabetes-specific health shakes like gluselna.
Healthy eating tips
Here are some useful tips from Glucerna on healthy habits in managing diabetes:
- Eat a regular diet and spread it evenly throughout the day-this will help you manage your blood sugar levels.
- If you are taking insulin or other diabetes medications, you may need snacks between meals.
- Beware of treats – Choose healthy treat options.
- Make sure the whole family enjoys the same healthy meal together. There is no need to prepare separate meals.
- A nutritionist can help you put together a personalized diet plan that works for you.
Exercise tips
Exercise is important for preventing diabetes, but if you already have diabetes, it is important to stabilize your blood sugar when you exercise. If they are too low, they can develop hypoglycemia. Sometimes referred to as “hypoglycemia,” in extreme cases can lead to seizures and loss of consciousness.
Talk to your doctor about a complete health check before starting a regular exercise program and do it slowly at first.
Diabetes australia To avoid dehydration, it is advisable to drink excess fluid before, during, and after exercise (only for long periods of exercise). If additional carbohydrates are needed, the water can be water or a sweet drink, 250 ml every 15 minutes, or 1 liter of water per hour is recommended.
Extra carbohydrates before and during exercise can prevent hypoglycemia and may be needed after exercise.
Glucerna is a diabetes-specific health shake specially prescribed for people with diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance. Use it as part of your diabetes management plan to help manage your blood sugar levels. Glucerna Diabetes Specific Health Shake contains a unique blend of sustained release carbohydrates that helps minimize spikes in blood glucose when compared to sustained release high GI carbohydrates.
Need more advice? Talk to your dietitian to determine a diet plan that will help you manage your weight safely and effectively, and how energy drinks can help you manage your blood sugar during exercise.
With the offer of Gruselna..
* Food for special medical purposes. Use under medical supervision.
Sources
2/ https://www.bhg.com.au/world-diabetes-day-what-to-know-how-to-manage-diet-exercise-tiredness
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]