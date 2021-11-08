New Zealand Covid: Refrigerated container needed after fear of morgue reaching capacity





Experts are prepared for a Covid outbreak of “nothing in New Zealand” and fear that the Health Commission will take strict measures in the event of an increase in deaths.

Concerns about a morgue runaway during a major outbreak have led New Zealand health agencies to hire and buy refrigerated containers. This is because not all New Zealand District Health Commissions (DHBs) have morgues, and many rely on funeral services to assist in the storage of corpses. Radio New Zealand.. Rod Jackson, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Auckland, told public broadcasters that it wasn’t just the country’s Morg that struggled under the Covid outbreak. “In New Zealand, there is nothing prepared for the outbreak of Covid,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re talking about Morgue, hospital, or / or primary care.” Radio New Zealand has also contacted several providers of large refrigeration equipment to ensure that representatives of various DHBs are in contact. “They bought them. They couldn’t reuse them if they had their bodies inside, and they couldn’t wash them away and put someone’s food inside,” said Glenn White, sales manager for the refrigeration service IRS. I am. The company also confirmed that in the process of Covid, it provided five plug-in chilled containers to various DHBs and funeral halls. Papua New Guinea, a member of the Pacific Islands, is also putting immense pressure on the morgue of the hospital. October 26, Parents After the morgue in the Port Moresby hospital reached its maximum capacity, its national pandemic response team reported that it had approved a mass burial of more than 200 bodies. Built to store 60 bodies, the facility has more than 300 containment facilities and authorities have been forced to use refrigerated containers to facilitate storage requirements. This is because the PNG government has suffered the worst outbreak in the country since March 2021 and the national vaccination rate is only 1.7%. New Zealand has not yet experienced a virus outbreak, but the country is currently recording the largest rise in daily Covid numbers. On Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reported 206 new infections, 73 New Zealanders are currently hospitalized, and 7 are receiving intensive care because of the virus. Nonetheless, Ms. Ardan said, “A better time has come,” admitting New Zealand’s high vaccination coverage of 64.7 percent. “In the coming weeks, as more people get vaccinated, the level of protection in our community will increase,” she said. “In fact, we have already overtaken Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Ireland, etc. and will be one of the highest immunization rates in the world.” To date, New Zealand has recorded 31 deaths, for a total of 7287 confirmed cases. Of these, 2764 are currently active.

