Why Doctors Say Your Child Should Be Vaccinated With COVID-19

Local parents asked a lot of questions after the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 was approved last week.

Dr. Jill Sutton, a pediatrician at the Terrebonne General Health System, recommends that everyone be vaccinated against the virus.

“It is important for children to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their families. Certainly children tend to have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults, but they still get sick and after COVID. There is also a risk of complications, “says Sutton.

MIS-C, or pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, is a serious complication of COVID-19, with the condition of patients aged 5 to 11 years in Louisiana resulting in the death of 14 people.

Pfizer vaccines for children contain one-third of adults.

“This is the dose studied in the vaccine trial. It’s smaller because studies show that children don’t need the full adult dose to produce a sufficient immune response,” Sutton said. Said.

She said all vaccines, including those that fight COVID-19, have been monitored for long-term effects.

“There is no reason to expect a long-term effect from this vaccine. It has no adverse effects on fertility and the vaccine does not cause infertility,” Sutton said. “In fact, anyone planning a pregnancy is strongly advised to get the COVID vaccine to prevent the pregnancy complications caused by COVID-19.”

The long-term effects of COVID-19 in children include symptoms that last for months and heart damage that can prevent them from returning to pre-infection functional levels and strenuous activities such as sports.

“Vaccination is the best line of defense to end a pandemic. It’s a layer of protection that can prevent illness, but more importantly, it can dramatically reduce hospitalizations and deaths. “I will,” said Sutton. “It is important that everyone over the age of 5 be vaccinated.”

Vaccination of children can also delay the spread of the virus to a wider population, said Dr. Matthew Marachowski, director of population health and outpatient care at the Oxner Health System.

Most vaccinated Luizianas are over the age of 65, but the injection is not 100% effective in stopping the infection, Marachowski said. Still, as more children are vaccinated, the virus is less likely to spread to grandparents and older community members.

“It’s safe and effective,” he said. “Take this seriously as this is another opportunity to protect our community and our children.”

Parents who have questions or concerns about their child’s COVID vaccine should consult their GP or pediatrician, he said.

“This is another weapon in the vaccination program to protect Louisiana citizens from COVID-19,” said Malachowski. “COVID-19 is a vaccine-preventable disease at this time. Many of the worst side effects and worst-case scenarios of this virus can be avoided.”

Persons under the age of 18 require parental or caregiver consent to obtain a shot. The Louisiana Department of Health has created a consent form that you can download from the following URL: LaCOVIDConsent..

Families with questions can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline in Louisiana (1-855-453-0774) to find a healthcare provider or consult a healthcare professional.

— Kezia Setyawan is a staff writer for The Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet. Sabrina LeBoeuf is a staff writer for Monroe New Star.