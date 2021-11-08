Health
Why Doctors Say Your Child Should Be Vaccinated With COVID-19
Local parents asked a lot of questions after the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 was approved last week.
Dr. Jill Sutton, a pediatrician at the Terrebonne General Health System, recommends that everyone be vaccinated against the virus.
“It is important for children to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their families. Certainly children tend to have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults, but they still get sick and after COVID. There is also a risk of complications, “says Sutton.
more:What Terrebonne and Laforche parents say about immunizing their children against COVID-19
MIS-C, or pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, is a serious complication of COVID-19, with the condition of patients aged 5 to 11 years in Louisiana resulting in the death of 14 people.
Pfizer vaccines for children contain one-third of adults.
“This is the dose studied in the vaccine trial. It’s smaller because studies show that children don’t need the full adult dose to produce a sufficient immune response,” Sutton said. Said.
She said all vaccines, including those that fight COVID-19, have been monitored for long-term effects.
“There is no reason to expect a long-term effect from this vaccine. It has no adverse effects on fertility and the vaccine does not cause infertility,” Sutton said. “In fact, anyone planning a pregnancy is strongly advised to get the COVID vaccine to prevent the pregnancy complications caused by COVID-19.”
The long-term effects of COVID-19 in children include symptoms that last for months and heart damage that can prevent them from returning to pre-infection functional levels and strenuous activities such as sports.
“Vaccination is the best line of defense to end a pandemic. It’s a layer of protection that can prevent illness, but more importantly, it can dramatically reduce hospitalizations and deaths. “I will,” said Sutton. “It is important that everyone over the age of 5 be vaccinated.”
Vaccination of children can also delay the spread of the virus to a wider population, said Dr. Matthew Marachowski, director of population health and outpatient care at the Oxner Health System.
more:According to experts, children infected with COVID-19 are far more dangerous than the rare side effect of myocarditis.
Most vaccinated Luizianas are over the age of 65, but the injection is not 100% effective in stopping the infection, Marachowski said. Still, as more children are vaccinated, the virus is less likely to spread to grandparents and older community members.
“It’s safe and effective,” he said. “Take this seriously as this is another opportunity to protect our community and our children.”
Parents who have questions or concerns about their child’s COVID vaccine should consult their GP or pediatrician, he said.
“This is another weapon in the vaccination program to protect Louisiana citizens from COVID-19,” said Malachowski. “COVID-19 is a vaccine-preventable disease at this time. Many of the worst side effects and worst-case scenarios of this virus can be avoided.”
Persons under the age of 18 require parental or caregiver consent to obtain a shot. The Louisiana Department of Health has created a consent form that you can download from the following URL: LaCOVIDConsent..
Families with questions can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline in Louisiana (1-855-453-0774) to find a healthcare provider or consult a healthcare professional.
— Kezia Setyawan is a staff writer for The Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet. Sabrina LeBoeuf is a staff writer for Monroe New Star.
Sources
2/ https://www.houmatoday.com/story/news/local/2021/11/08/doctors-recommend-covid-vaccine-for-kids-louisiana/6284805001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]