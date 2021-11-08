“Heavy burden on the system”: Expected rapid increase in dementia diagnosis by 2030

Dementia is a fatal, degenerative brain disorder that ultimately impairs the ability to perform even routine tasks. (Robert Kneschke / Shutterstock)

Rosanne Leonard of Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador remembers the day her mother Elizabeth was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease like yesterday. It was late October 2011 and her mother was only 58 years old.

“It was really shocking for us, and especially at such a young age, to get this diagnosis,” Leonard said.

The family decided to take care of Elizabeth at home and made her husband Blair her primary caregiver.

“We had the diagnosis with our mom as a family, and we managed it and loved each other with her through it,” Leonard said.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, accounts for 60 to 80 percent of diagnoses.

Elizabeth Leonard died in 2016, five years after her diagnosis. Then, when Elizabeth’s husband Blair was diagnosed with dementia in 2020, fate had another blow to the family.

Aging population, growing concern

Families like Leonard’s are more likely to be diagnosed with dementia in the near future, according to Shirley Lucas, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association in Newfoundland and Labrador.

She says about 10,100 people in the state are affected by dementia. By 2030, it will be 14,500, an increase of more than 40%.

This estimate reflects figures released by the World Health Organization in early September. This suggests that the number of people with dementia worldwide will increase by 40% from 55 million to 77 million by the end of the decade.

For Lucas, the numbers are easy to explain. Age is a major risk factor for dementia, affecting mainly people over the age of 65, and the NL population is aging rapidly.

“We have the most elderly people in the population … so it will have a pretty significant impact,” Lucas said.

Rosanne Leonard says it is important to help caregivers. Both her mother Elizabeth and her father Blair were diagnosed with dementia. (Henrique Wilhelm / CBC)

Dr. Roger Butler, a family doctor specializing in geriatrics at St. Johns, said the state was found to be difficult to predict, especially when it comes to the care environment. “I’m scared of the numbers because they’re overwhelming,” Butler said. “The number of beds in current nursing homes needs to be nearly doubled, so the model is clearly unsustainable.” Butler said the support system for caregiver families like Leonard needs to be strengthened in order for more people to take care of their families within the next decade.

The state home dementia care program, developed by Butler in 2014, is exploring ways to do this. “We had to radically change the way we do business. The way we do business today is … the default program for long-term care,” Butler said. “The default program should be set to the appropriate age.” This year’s third year, the program has helped about 350 families and provided palliative care to 64 people. “They age on the spot, they died in their homes, and they died with the families around them, and I think it’s a great gift,” Butler said.

Caregivers need more support