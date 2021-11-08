“I was worried that I might have Alzheimer’s disease, so why did I have to wait a year before I was diagnosed?”





It was a year ago this week that 52-year-old Tim Hough sat in front of a black screen on his computer and learned what he had through a video technology dysfunctional consultant. Alzheimer’s disease.. By that time, he spent a year seeking medical explanations for why he kept missing the road signs he knew well, and sticky notes everywhere in the bathroom, kitchen, and dashboard to get him on track. I relied on sticking notes. During the 2020 blockade, he was offered only a few tests and a misdiagnosis of depression. It wasn’t a shock to hear that he actually had Alzheimer’s disease, but it was a “terrible” moment. He remembers a “traumatic” appointment suffering from connectivity issues. “That was terrible,” says Tim, who previously worked as a contract manager. “Do you remember saying’Why me’?” However, Tim, who was diagnosed, is one of the relatively lucky people.According to figures from, about 30,000 people may be unknowingly suffering from dementia as a result of blockades and facility closures. Alzheimer’s Association, The Telegraph is supporting this year’s Christmas charity appeal. The number of diagnosed dementia patients has dropped from 67.6 percent to 63.2 percent between February and July 2020 since hospitals and general practitioners began closing doors early last year to focus on virus patients. I am learning about degenerative diseases and receiving treatment to delay them. Alzheimer’s disease dementia, Occupy 60-80% of cases. It is thought to be due to the abnormal accumulation of amyloid and tau proteins, causing complex changes in brain cells that affect how they signal each other. The cause of the disease is still unknown, but age is the most common risk factor, and most patients with Alzheimer’s disease are over 65 years of age. After that, the risk doubles every five years. About 1 in 20 of the 850,000 patients in the UK are as young as Tim. Disorientation, confusion, speech and mobility problems are one of the signs of warning, but they appear long after cell damage begins. Alzheimer’s disease gradually robs people of basic parts of themselves, such as speaking, memory, and movement, causing irreversible damage. Timely diagnosis is essential and patients can start medications that can slow the progression of symptoms, change their lifestyles, and consider future arrangements. However, “during the pandemic, especially at first, it was difficult to refer to specialized services such as memory clinics, and in some cases it was not possible at all,” said Martin Marshall, a professor at the Royal College of General Practicians. .. “This will certainly affect the number of patients diagnosed.” Since March last year, additional barriers to getting a clinical diagnosis have “fear of catching Covid, or burden the NHS.” Those who found the warning sign, “I don’t want to.” Patients with dementia account for a quarter of Covid’s deaths“The blockade has caused people to go downhill horribly rapidly,” said Fiona Karagher, head of research and influence at the Alzheimer’s Association. The untreated portion of the treatment “painfully increases the distress of people with dementia and their families,” she says.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/christmas/2021/11/08/feared-had-alzheimers-did-have-wait-year-diagnosed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos