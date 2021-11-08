Health
Five mothers die before seeing newborn baby after waiting for COVID vaccine
A woman who was pregnant with her fifth child died of COVID-19 before she had the opportunity to meet her newborn.
Saiqa Parveen, 37, from Birmingham, England, was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, about eight months pregnant. After that, she spent five weeks in the intensive care unit.
Purbean’s condition deteriorated throughout September, and medical staff had to put her on a ventilator to give birth to a baby. Parveen died in early November without being able to hold a child.
The woman’s husband, Majid Gaffle, 40, is currently caring for her five children alone. The baby was born healthy despite his mother’s illness.
Gaffle told Sky News: “I didn’t even know if she had a baby girl or a boy. Very sad, very sad. Just shocking. She didn’t have a chance to talk to me, even five minutes told me about her daughters. You know, what to do to speak. “
“She couldn’t even speak. She couldn’t breathe properly, she couldn’t speak,” she said. “This has completely changed my life. Now that this has happened, am I thinking about how to deal with this?”
The husband said he was able to visit his wife in the intensive care unit, but the children had to say goodbye via video chat.
Mr. Gaffle said his wife was given the COVID-19 vaccine in the summer but decided to wait after the baby was born until it fired.
Following his wife’s death, Gaffle urged unvaccinated people to give injections, if possible.
“She was a very nice person, my wife,” Gaffle said. “I’m going to convey this message to the whole world, I just ask everyone to get the vaccine, otherwise it’s very difficult for them.”
“It’s a very deadly illness, you know. She planned so many things, and this illness didn’t give her a chance.”
Husband to local news agency Birmingham Mail His wife had no underlying condition and was healthy before being infected with COVID-19.
As her condition worsened in the hospital, Parveen suffered from sepsis, double pneumonia, other infections other than COVID-19 and both her lung holes.
Gaffle said his wife’s death was a huge loss to the whole family.
“Her daughters ask,’When will mom come back?’ Parbean was the most compassionate person. She couldn’t live without her family,” he said. Post.. “She was a woman of principle. She took care of everyone, and her mother is still alive.”
“Everyone was praying for her. She was a very diligent and kind woman. Her husband is crying, but he must be strong for his daughters.”
Pregnant woman If you recently gave birth to a baby, Serious illness According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 (compared to non-pregnant people)CDC.. )
This is because pregnancy can cause changes in the body and reduce its ability to fight respiratory infections.
According to the CDC, vaccination can protect you from serious COVID-19 infections, including “people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, currently trying to become pregnant, or who may become pregnant in the future” over 12 years of age. Recommended for all people.
Currently available evidence shows that the benefits of vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the known or potential risks. Vaccination during pregnancy, According to the CDC.
There is no evidence to suggest that the COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility problems in men or women, officials said.
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/saiqa-parveen-mother-covid-newborn-waiting-covid-vaccine-birmingham-uk-1646865
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]