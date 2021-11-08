Diabetes: Are you testing your blood sugar the right way?Here are some mistakes you should be aware of





Mistakes to Avoid When Testing Blood Glucose at Home & nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages Main highlights Regular tracking of blood glucose is essential to ensure good health and prevent the risk of unhealthy spikes in the same The three main types of diabetes are type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. Read on to find out some common mistakes people make when testing blood sugar New Delhi: A condition characterized by unhealthy blood sugar levels in the body is called diabetes. Depending on the cause, there are three types of this condition: type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. When suffering from diabetes, it is imperative to keep track of blood sugar levels regularly to ensure good health and prevent the risk of similarly unhealthy spikes. However, not only do you need to run the testing process, it’s also important to do it the right way. Blood glucose laboratory-assisted tests may not be feasible or affordable for daily tracking of blood glucose levels. This is where the great home test kit begins. Blood sugar test error Understanding the proper use of home test kits is important to ensure accurate measurements. Here are some common mistakes when testing your blood sugar at home: Use of old test strips: One of the most common mistakes people make during testing is to use old test strips. In fact, some people are unaware that the strip has an expiration date. Do not use old strips as they can provide misleading and inaccurate readings. Don’t pay attention to test time: If the test is done too early or too late, it can make a big difference in blood sugar levels. It is advisable to follow the doctor’s instructions, but experts recommend testing 2 hours after a meal for accurate results. There are inconsistent test routines: Tracking blood glucose levels means unspoken consistency. It’s important to test your blood sugar daily, but it’s also essential to keep it consistent and timely. For example, a person who tests his blood glucose daily at 8 am can more accurately track his health compared to a person who tests his blood glucose at 8 am on the first day and 12 pm on the second day. This consistency cannot be achieved without a well-regulated lifestyle. My hands are dirty: Dirt, salt, sugar, or other particles on the surface of the hand can tamper with the results during the test. It is important to wash and thoroughly clean your hands for accurate results. Carelessly select a test kit: When choosing a test kit, it is important to consider all aspects such as lifestyle and health. Different test kits come with different features that can meet different requirements. For example, people who are on the move may need a smaller portable kit than people who are at home. That’s why it’s important to consult your healthcare professional and choose the best option available. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making dietary changes.

