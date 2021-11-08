The number of COVID-19 continues to grow | News, sports, work





During the weekend, COVID-19 numbers continued to rise in Clinton and the surrounding counties. On Sunday, Clinton County reported 36 new cases of the virus, and Center County added 37 cases. Lycoming County, on the other hand, added the most cases — 49. On Saturday, Clinton County reported 46 new cases, Center County added 33, and Lycoming had a whopping 66 cases. On Friday, Clinton County added 60 cases of the deadly virus. In the last three days, Clinton County has added 142 COVID-19s, the highest number since the spring of 2021. Since the pandemic began, the total number has been: Center County (20,944), Clinton County (5,229), Lycoming County (17,016). On Sunday, Pennsylvania added 3,672 positives to increase the state-wide total to 1,593,811. The Ministry of Health did not update the death data on Sunday. As of November 6, death toll was similar to Center County (246), Clinton County (81), and Lycoming County (365). As far as hospitalization is concerned, there are 2,475 COVID-19 inpatients in Pennsylvania, down 48 from Saturday, 573 in the intensive care unit (up 3) and 339 on ventilator (down 8). bottom. State-wide COVID hospitalizations have declined by eight of the last nine days, the lowest level since September 21, 2021. An estimated 91% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation that considers the case to have recovered if it has not been reported as dead and more than 30 days have passed since the date of the first positive test. .. Or the onset of symptoms. According to the latest county-level data updates on Saturday, the Centers, Clinton, and Lycoming counties remain at the highest levels of COVID-19 community infections on the scale of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania, all but one have the highest levels of infection. Philadelphia is at a considerable level, the second highest on the CDC scale. Infection levels are based on positive rates over the last 7 days and the number of cases per 100,000 people. The CDC guidance recommends that, at a practically high level, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in a public indoor environment. DOH did not update vaccination data on Sunday. Reservation of vaccinations through local health providers and numerous pharmacies. You can find a provider at vaccines.gov. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

