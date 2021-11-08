Why are only one-third of pregnant women vaccinated?

Pregnant women are one of the most health-conscious Americans. Vitamin intake, coffee restriction, alcohol avoidance, exercise, and eating well.

only 31% are vaccinated Less than half against dangerous COVID-19 virus 69.7% immunization rate for other US adults And even lower than traditionally resistant groups, such as young men, low-income rural residents, and conservative Republicans.

This amazing vaccination gap surprises experts, as pregnant women with COVID are at increased risk of serious illness. Compared to non-pregnant women, they are more likely to end up on a ventilator. And their babies face a higher probability of preterm birth.

“Because of COVID-19, some children grow up without a mother,” said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman, a gynecologist who is the chief scientist for COVID-19 immunization of mothers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Says.

“If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, currently trying to get pregnant, or may become pregnant in the future, get vaccinated,” she urged at a recent CDC meeting on vaccines.

According to experts, pregnant women are vulnerable to severe COVID-19 due to physiological changes during pregnancy. Their immune system is regulated to prevent the body from rejecting the foetation, so it may not be very successful in dodging pathogens. In addition, the virus targets the lungs and heart of women who are already stressed during pregnancy.

Sheila Collins of San Jose is currently in late pregnancy and does not need to be sold. She sought booster shots not only for her own safety, but also for the health of the fetal, which is protected by maternal antibodies.

“I trust science and evidence,” said Collins, a lawyer who hadn’t experienced the side effects of boosters, except for a day of extra fatigue. “I know that infant vaccines are likely to be more than a year away from approval. Taking booster shots during pregnancy can give the foetation some immunity.”

So why are other women hesitant?

It’s not political, doctors say. “The majority of pregnant women are not’anti-bakers’,” said Dr. Stephanie Go, an obstetrician at the University of California, San Francisco, who specializes in high-risk pregnancies. She said they were willing to vaccinate to prevent influenza, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and other illnesses.

She said their concerns were very personal. “They are worried because it’s new.”

Doctors agree that in general, pregnant women tend to be cautious about doing what seems to be novel.

However, resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine has deeper roots.

One reason: All initial COVID-19 vaccine trials excluded pregnant women. This research approach stems from the fear of thalidomide in the early 1960s, when a child exposed to a drug in utero was born with a severe birth defect.

“Because there was essentially no data at the beginning” of the COVID-19 vaccine trial, “it fostered a lot of anxiety about how safe things were,” Gaw said. “Even at the heart of anxiety, someone will have to wait a little longer for information.”

Second reason: Messages from medical and public health groups were initially lukewarm due to lack of data. The CDC called vaccination of pregnant women a “personal choice”, even though they recommended vaccination to others.

Later, disinformation providers against the vaccine jumped into the blank, warning of infertility and other unproven risks on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

“Social media has all sorts of disinformation that can scare some pregnant women,” said Dr. Ronald Gibbs, a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

“The recommendation to vaccinate pregnant women was a little late,” he said. “So there is the” catching up “phenomenon that is happening here. “

Since then, major studies have proven that the vaccine is very safe and effective for pregnant women, he added. All specialized medical institutions, including the CDC, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the American College of Pediatrics, have approved this shot.

However, the myth that vaccines are dangerous is still widespread. Here are the facts from research and medical professionals.

NS: Do vaccines increase the risk of miscarriage and birth defects?

NS: No. A large CDC study of 2,456 pregnant women vaccinated with mRNA found that vaccination was not associated with an increased risk of spontaneous abortion.New England Journal of Medicine I reported this month. Last June, CDC analysis There were no safety concerns for vaccinated pregnant women and their offspring regarding spontaneous abortion, stillbirth, preterm birth and birth defects.

NS: Do Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Problems?

NS: No. According to this month’s Journal of, the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System records only a few minor, transient adverse events related to menstruation among more than 72 million vaccinated women. .. Obstetrician and gynecologist..

“There is no scientific evidence that it is the cause and effect,” Gibbs said.

NS: Do vaccines cause infertility?

NS: No. Social media reports have blamed the similarities between vaccines and the proteins used to implant eggs, but that’s a mistake. The two proteins share only the sequence of four amino acids. Another inaccurate theory citing the rat study claimed that mRNA from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines accumulated in the ovaries. Since then, this has been disproved.

NS: Are vaccine side effects such as fever dangerous for newborns?

NS: no Large-scale prospective study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the vaccination response after Pfizer or Moderna vaccination consists of only mild fever and is similar between pregnant, lactating, or planning pregnant individuals and non-pregnant individuals. I found that.

“It doesn’t represent a risk to pregnancy,” Gibbs said.

NS: Which vaccine is suitable for pregnant women?

NS: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are slightly better than the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but they are all safe and effective. “Get as much as you can,” Gibbs said.

NS: Is the newborn protected by the mother’s vaccine?

NS: Yes. August study The journal Obstetrics Gynecology found antibodies in the foetation 5 days after the first vaccination after the mother’s vaccination.

“This is the only effective strategy needed to immunize a newborn baby,” Gibbs said.

NS: Which semester is best for vaccination?

NS: “It doesn’t matter,” Gaw said, but vaccination in the second and third semesters is most likely to infect babies with antibodies. “Get it as soon as possible.”

NS: Is it safe to breastfeed after vaccination?

NS: Yes. JAMA research, Confirmed by the second study of this month’s issue of the journal PediatricsReported that antibodies were detected in the breast milk of vaccinated mothers, suggesting an additional protective effect on babies. Another study No serious side effects were seen in 180 breastfeeding mothers or babies receiving either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

“The potential immunity from breastfeeding and the impact on infant protection from (COVID-19) infection is hope for breastfeeding girls and boys,” said a pediatrician. “