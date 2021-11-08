“Nonsense,” suggesting that moderate drinking improves health, says experts critical of Australian research | Health

Australia-led studies and death arguing that moderate alcohol intake is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease are not based on strong evidence, and recent findings related to cancer even with moderate alcohol intake Experts say it doesn’t take it into account.

A research letter from Monash University reported the results of a survey asked about alcohol consumption in 18,000 people over the age of 70 in the United States and Australia.

Researchers have followed participants for almost five years and have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease in people who drank five or more standard drinks a week, regardless of gender, compared to those who never drank. I found that.

They found that drinking 5 to 10 standard drinks a week reduced the risk of death from all causes. The findings were published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

Andy Towers, an addiction researcher at Massey University’s School of Health Sciences in New Zealand, said many years of research have shown an association between moderate drinking and reduced mortality. ..However Since then, the findings of many of these studies have been questioned. There is a problem with their methodology.

The Monash University study used a similarly outdated method that did not consider the socio-economic status of the participants, Towers argued. Higher socio-economic status is known to prevent deterioration of health.Participant Selection Bias-It meant they were generally healthier at first-and the limits of observational studies in which participants self-report alcohol intake Has become found To artificially show the link between drinking and better health..

On the graph, this association looks like a J-shaped curve, with mild to moderate drinking, the lowest point of the curve, being the “ideal” exposure to alcohol to provide health benefits. Represents a level.

“This type of analysis is often cited as a reason to support moderate drinking as beneficial to health,” Towers said.

“”[But] In our own research we tried To explain why you can’t claim the health benefits of alcohol Exactly this type of graph. This clearly shows that it is not a causal relationship, but actually reflects someone’s socio-economic status. Controlling how rich or poor someone is shows that the relationship between alcohol and health no longer exists. “

The study letter points out this as a limitation of the study, with “potential healthy volunteer bias due to the selection process of clinical trials” and socioeconomic factors “not measured or underestimated.” I admit.

According to Towers, moderate drinkers generally say, “A better lifestyle that supports a richer, better home, better work, better education, and, as a result, better health. They are also people who can provide.

“Basically, to say that moderate drinking brings about better health is just as meaningless as having a Ferrari to bring about better health. It is drinking that promotes health. No. Both health and the tendency to drink moderate amounts reflect a middle class lifestyle. “

The research letter cites only the other five research papers and Linked recent papers flat Moderate alcohol intake for cancer.. Researchers have been monitoring the health effects of aspirin intake in healthy older people. They asked the same study participants to derive their findings on their alcohol intake.

Mr Towers said he was concerned that the results of the investigation letter could confuse the public and give them false information. The media has widely reported on this study.

“The intention of these authors was probably positive and to explore issues that were of great interest to the general public,” said Towers. “But I’m ignoring some of the best practices and hard-earned insights I’ve gained in alcohol research over the last decade.”

Of the Heart Foundation Opinions on alcohol To reduce the risk of harm from alcohol-related illnesses and injuries, healthy men and women are advised to drink no more than 10 drinks a week and no more than 4 drinks a day. Previous week’s guidelines were 14 standard drinks per week, but they have been reduced to reflect the latest evidence.

Dr. Amanda Buttery, director of clinical evidence and genital specialists at the Heart Foundation, said the observational study “cannot establish a direct cause of the effects of alcohol on the heart health of people over the age of 70. “.

According to Buttery, the Heart Foundation recently reviewed the best evidence related to alcohol and cardiovascular health. The evidence reviewed “provides a clear picture of the harms of alcohol consumption,” Buttery said.

“Alcohol is neither a necessary nor recommended part of a healthy diet. It contributes to unnecessary kilojoules and is nutritious. alcohol It can also adversely affect blood pressure, heart rhythm and inflammation.

“The relationship between alcohol and health is becoming clearer. Alcohol increases the risk of a variety of cancers, including cancers of the mouth, pharynx, throat, some esophagus, breast, colon and rectum, stomach, and liver. There is strong evidence that it can also have a serious impact on heart health by increasing the risk of cardiac dysregulation, such as atrial fibrillation, which can cause stroke. “

Buttery said people who had a previous heart attack or stroke were excluded from Monash University’s studies, which may have influenced the findings.

“There is not strong enough evidence to recommend safe levels of alcohol for cardiovascular health,” Buttery said.